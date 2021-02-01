2 Matric Rage superspreaders 'can be charged with attempted murder'





National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) released a report of findings into the Matric Rage events that took place in early December 2020.

Data collected from questionnaires and sample mapping of tests conducted confirms that some post-matric parties were super spreader events, reports Lester Kiewit.

The report also states that two of the partygoers attended the KZN events with the knowledge that they already had Covid-19. 848 people at the same event subsequently contracted the virus.

That is a third of all those who attended the Ballito matric rage event. Lester Kiewit, The Midday Report Presenter - CapeTalk

This surely raises the issue of culpability, says Kiewit. Is there a case of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPS) to take up and even formulate charges?

Maushami Chetty, CEO at Aarya Legal, talks to Lester Kiewit about the legal implications.

Chetty agrees this is a distinct possibility.

This has actually already happened in the first wave. Maushami Chetty, CEO - Aarya Legal

There was a salon owner in Ladysmith who was charged with attempted murder for intentionally spreading the coronavirus. He exposed 27 people at his salon and his church after testing positive and failing to quarantine himself. Maushami Chetty, CEO - Aarya Legal

Unlike countries such as the USA, South Africa does not have a communicable diseases act which means it is not a criminal act to spread a communicable disease, she explains.

But you can charge people within the realm of normal criminal law which was what was done with the salon owner...and as has also been seen in the past with criminal charges for those intentionally spreading HIV. Maushami Chetty, CEO - Aarya Legal

A charge of attempted murder, based on past similar HIV cases, requires three things to be proved, she says.

One, that the accused has a disease that can be transmitted or spread to others and is aware that they have it, secondly that they engaged in behaviour that puts people at risk of being infected and accepts that risk, and lastly that it could shorten the lifespan of a person.

Listen to the interview below: