Black market Ivermectin remains a concern despite compassionate-use approval
The association says black market traders in South Africa are profiteering from the sale of Ivermectin for animal use.
Last week, medicines regulator Sahpra announced that it would allow "controlled, compassionate use" of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19.
Registered medical doctors would have to apply for a special permit to prescribe Ivermectin to a patient.
However, Ivermectin for human use is not available in South Africa because it is not approved for human consumption in the country.
As a result, the drug will need to be imported from registered manufacturers who hold the relevant licence with the regulatory body in their countries.
Due to the logistical hurdles, Sava president Dr. Leon du Bruyn says there are still concerns about the misuse of the animal Ivermectin which is currently available in SA on the illicit market.
According to Du Bruyn, some animanl Ivermectin manufacturers sold four months' worth of the drug in the first two weeks of January this year.
He says members of the veterinary association have been inundated with requests for the illegal drug.
Veterinary experts met with Agriculture Minister Thokozile Didiza last week to express their concerns about the black market boom of animal Ivermectin.
De Bruyn has warned that a shortage of the livestock remedy could lead to a possible outbreak of diseases among animals.
There's quite clear research that has shown that it seems to be helping, but the product wasn't registered for human use in South Africa... and therefore [deemed] illegal for human use.Dr Leon du Bruyn, President - South African Veterinary Association
Medical doctors will now have to apply for Section 21 permits to prescribe the Ivermectin and they may only use the Ivermectin for humans, which is not available in South Africa.Dr Leon du Bruyn, President - South African Veterinary Association
So they are going to have to import that [Ivermectin for human use], which is still putting pressure on the livestock remedy which people are using illegally... Our concern is in terms of animal health in the country.Dr Leon du Bruyn, President - South African Veterinary Association
We could have an outbreak of livestock diseases like sheep scab... and food production problems.Dr Leon du Bruyn, President - South African Veterinary Association
Listen to Dr. Leon du Bruyn on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
