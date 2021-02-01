'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Uganda's Bobi Wine fills an election petition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Nakirya - News Correspondent
Today at 15:50
Photographer Documenting Lockdown Raises Over R600k for Charities
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chad Nathan
Today at 16:05
Redi Tlhabi | The ANC and its factions: A threat to the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Redi Tlhabi
Today at 16:10
Corruption Watch report highlights failures in TERS administration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - Director: Communication and Marketing at the UIF
Today at 16:20
Explainer: How GameStop And An Army Of Reddit Traders Exposed The Riskiest Market In Decades
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mduduzi Lthuli - Director - Investment Management - Luthuli Capital and avid gamer
Today at 16:20
Budget woes mean SA doctors jobless while hospitals battle Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet: Ford Figo Freestyle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Hearings into the State Security Agency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Myanmar's military stages coup d'etat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Champa Patel - Director of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House
Today at 17:45
Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour Down Under
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Today at 18:08
Deloitte tracks Mining industry trends on the horizon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Lane - Leader of Energy, Resources and Industrials at Africa Deloitte
Today at 18:12
The minerals council on the state of the Mining Nation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Henk Langenhoven - Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOKM: Mdluli Safari Lodge sets new standard for impact investing in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Malcolm Segal - Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge
Today at 19:08
How has the fate of MBA qualification changed during Covid-19? Is it still worth it?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jako Volschenk - Head: MBA programme / Senior Lecturer: Strategic Management & Environmental Finance at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Gina Schoeman, CITI's economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Latest Local
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions. 1 February 2021 3:43 PM
Black market Ivermectin remains a concern despite compassionate-use approval The SA Veterinary Association (Sava) says it's concerned that the Ivermectin used to treat livestock is still being sold illegally... 1 February 2021 3:24 PM
2 Matric Rage superspreaders 'can be charged with attempted murder' Attorney Maushami Chetty says knowingly attending a party with Covid-19 and partygoers then contracting the virus is an offence. 1 February 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
"I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry Former president Jacob Zuma has shown the ConCourt the middle finger in a move that is expected to further divide the governing pa... 1 February 2021 1:49 PM
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade? UCT Public Law's Cathy Powell says any citizen with a criminal record or facing credible allegations of wrongdoing is ineligible. 1 February 2021 10:28 AM
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission. 31 January 2021 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.... 31 January 2021 2:01 PM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Business
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I'm too vain, and the body has had two children now... I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
Prince William condemns 'despicable' racism against black soccer players The second in line to the British throne took to Twitter to condemn racist abuse directed at black football players this week. 1 February 2021 10:21 AM
View all World
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours' success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert

1 February 2021 3:43 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions.

Hang on to a good tenant advises Shevelow even if they pay their rent a tad late.

You'd rather have a tenant that is paying something than a tenant that is paying nothing.

Marlon Shevelew, Property lawyer - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc

It takes time and effort to find a new tenant, he says.

My view is very simple. I don't believe a tenant would intentionally choose to not pay a rental because ultimately they would be evicted.

Marlon Shevelew, Property lawyer - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc

He says the difficult Covid-19-related circumstances for many in the current climate are very different from a 'serial debtor'.

At the end of the day it comes down to relationships between people - in this case between landlord and tenant, he says. He says some landlords have been very understanding while others are very difficult.

It can be very harsh - evict this tenant or protect this tenant.

Marlon Shevelew, Property lawyer - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc

Shevelew advises a caller whose previous tenant paid no rent for many months how to use a tracing service in order to claim the rent owed.

Listen to the interview below:




More from Local

Black market Ivermectin remains a concern despite compassionate-use approval

1 February 2021 3:24 PM

The SA Veterinary Association (Sava) says it's concerned that the Ivermectin used to treat livestock is still being sold illegally at "ridiculous markups".

Read More arrow_forward

2 Matric Rage superspreaders 'can be charged with attempted murder'

1 February 2021 1:22 PM

Attorney Maushami Chetty says knowingly attending a party with Covid-19 and partygoers then contracting the virus is an offence.

Read More arrow_forward

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates 60% efficacy against new SA variant

1 February 2021 12:14 PM

Novavax reported that results from mid-stage trials showed its vaccine had 60% efficacy preventing Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

Public school teachers report for duty in preparation for new academic year

1 February 2021 11:13 AM

Public school teachers are returning to work on Monday to prepare for the official reopening on 15 February.

Read More arrow_forward

Saps on 'high alert' for Ivermectin smugglers as R6m of 'wonder drug' siezed

1 February 2021 8:17 AM

Sahpra last week announced it will allow the use of Ivermectin in 'controlled compassionate' circumstances.

Read More arrow_forward

Enjoy a classic movie from the comfort of your car - Galileo Drive-In is back!

1 February 2021 7:44 AM

The

1 February 2021 7:44 AM

The Galileo Drive-In's summer schedule starts 18 February with a screening of Love Actually at Vredenhof Sports Field, Rondebosch.

Read More arrow_forward

'R13b in lost alcohol excise tax could have funded vaccine program'

1 February 2021 7:05 AM

Liquor traders say they remain hopeful that the president will lift the booze ban when he next addresses the nation on Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

CapeTalk Listens to you: Let us know your views and stand to win a prize

1 February 2021 6:30 AM

Complete our survey about CapeTalk and stand a chance to attend a virtual event with some of your favourite CapeTalk presenters

Read More arrow_forward

Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba

31 January 2021 3:51 PM

The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission.

Read More arrow_forward

Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo

31 January 2021 2:01 PM

The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo

31 January 2021 2:01 PM

The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.

Read More arrow_forward

How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day

30 January 2021 8:19 AM

Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%

29 January 2021 11:09 AM

"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."

Read More arrow_forward

Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high

28 January 2021 9:02 PM

The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA.

Read More arrow_forward

Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

28 January 2021 8:32 PM

Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'

Read More arrow_forward

With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires

28 January 2021 7:36 PM

While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies.

Read More arrow_forward

End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors

28 January 2021 6:47 PM

The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models.

Read More arrow_forward

'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'

28 January 2021 3:44 PM

Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA).

Read More arrow_forward

Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right

28 January 2021 2:43 PM

"A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry...

Read More arrow_forward

You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer

28 January 2021 11:27 AM

Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight

31 January 2021 2:52 PM

Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules.

Read More arrow_forward

Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula

31 January 2021 12:59 PM

Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele.

Read More arrow_forward

Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid

30 January 2021 10:13 AM

Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it.

Read More arrow_forward

'I learned never to give up. I learned determination and grit'

30 January 2021 9:37 AM

Despite his disabilities and ending up in a children's home, Caleb Mutombo has an incredible journey of resilience.

Read More arrow_forward

Doc's Surgery: Q&A with Dr Charl 'Is pins and needles serious' asks listener?

30 January 2021 8:35 AM

Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, GM of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare answers listeners' questions.

Read More arrow_forward

How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day

30 January 2021 8:19 AM

Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront.

Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 January 2021

30 January 2021 8:08 AM

Here are John's 3 book picks for the week

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%

29 January 2021 11:09 AM

"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."

Read More arrow_forward

Sibongile Khumalo's childhood friend, muso Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse pays tribute

29 January 2021 9:30 AM

We were all inspired by her father and mum who were great musicians in our neighbourhood, says Mabuse.

Read More arrow_forward

Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk

29 January 2021 9:14 AM

John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to address South Africans tonight after scheduled arrival of vaccines

Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade?

Politics

CapeTalk Listens to you: Let us know your views and stand to win a prize

Local

Sharp rise in petrol and diesel price from Wednesday

1 February 2021 3:41 PM

Arthur Fraser files court papers against those who implicated him before Zondo

1 February 2021 3:32 PM

Ex-Scopa chair Themba Godi: Procurement officials were never vetted by executive

1 February 2021 3:28 PM

