'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert





Hang on to a good tenant advises Shevelow even if they pay their rent a tad late.

You'd rather have a tenant that is paying something than a tenant that is paying nothing. Marlon Shevelew, Property lawyer - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc

It takes time and effort to find a new tenant, he says.

My view is very simple. I don't believe a tenant would intentionally choose to not pay a rental because ultimately they would be evicted. Marlon Shevelew, Property lawyer - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc

He says the difficult Covid-19-related circumstances for many in the current climate are very different from a 'serial debtor'.

At the end of the day it comes down to relationships between people - in this case between landlord and tenant, he says. He says some landlords have been very understanding while others are very difficult.

It can be very harsh - evict this tenant or protect this tenant. Marlon Shevelew, Property lawyer - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc

Shevelew advises a caller whose previous tenant paid no rent for many months how to use a tracing service in order to claim the rent owed.

