'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert
Hang on to a good tenant advises Shevelow even if they pay their rent a tad late.
You'd rather have a tenant that is paying something than a tenant that is paying nothing.Marlon Shevelew, Property lawyer - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc
It takes time and effort to find a new tenant, he says.
My view is very simple. I don't believe a tenant would intentionally choose to not pay a rental because ultimately they would be evicted.Marlon Shevelew, Property lawyer - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc
He says the difficult Covid-19-related circumstances for many in the current climate are very different from a 'serial debtor'.
At the end of the day it comes down to relationships between people - in this case between landlord and tenant, he says. He says some landlords have been very understanding while others are very difficult.
It can be very harsh - evict this tenant or protect this tenant.Marlon Shevelew, Property lawyer - Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc
Shevelew advises a caller whose previous tenant paid no rent for many months how to use a tracing service in order to claim the rent owed.
Listen to the interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/home_debt.html
More from Local
Black market Ivermectin remains a concern despite compassionate-use approval
The SA Veterinary Association (Sava) says it's concerned that the Ivermectin used to treat livestock is still being sold illegally at "ridiculous markups".Read More
2 Matric Rage superspreaders 'can be charged with attempted murder'
Attorney Maushami Chetty says knowingly attending a party with Covid-19 and partygoers then contracting the virus is an offence.Read More
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates 60% efficacy against new SA variant
Novavax reported that results from mid-stage trials showed its vaccine had 60% efficacy preventing Covid-19.Read More
Public school teachers report for duty in preparation for new academic year
Public school teachers are returning to work on Monday to prepare for the official reopening on 15 February.Read More
Saps on 'high alert' for Ivermectin smugglers as R6m of 'wonder drug' siezed
Sahpra last week announced it will allow the use of Ivermectin in 'controlled compassionate' circumstances.Read More
Enjoy a classic movie from the comfort of your car - Galileo Drive-In is back!
The Galileo Drive-In's summer schedule starts 18 February with a screening of Love Actually at Vredenhof Sports Field, Rondebosch.Read More
'R13b in lost alcohol excise tax could have funded vaccine program'
Liquor traders say they remain hopeful that the president will lift the booze ban when he next addresses the nation on Covid-19.Read More
CapeTalk Listens to you: Let us know your views and stand to win a prize
Complete our survey about CapeTalk and stand a chance to attend a virtual event with some of your favourite CapeTalk presentersRead More
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba
The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission.Read More
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo
The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.Read More
More from Business
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo
The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.Read More
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day
Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%
"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."Read More
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high
The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA.Read More
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started
Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'Read More
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires
While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies.Read More
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors
The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models.Read More
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'
Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA).Read More
Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right
"A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry...Read More
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer
Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight
Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules.Read More
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula
Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele.Read More
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid
Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it.Read More
'I learned never to give up. I learned determination and grit'
Despite his disabilities and ending up in a children's home, Caleb Mutombo has an incredible journey of resilience.Read More
Doc's Surgery: Q&A with Dr Charl 'Is pins and needles serious' asks listener?
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, GM of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare answers listeners' questions.Read More
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day
Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 January 2021
Here are John's 3 book picks for the weekRead More
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%
"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."Read More
Sibongile Khumalo's childhood friend, muso Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse pays tribute
We were all inspired by her father and mum who were great musicians in our neighbourhood, says Mabuse.Read More
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk
John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday.Read More