South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains
This year’s Mining Indaba kicks off virtually on Tuesday (2 February 2021) and continues on Wednesday.
The theme for the online event is “Resilience and Regrowth”.
The event features a host of the industry’s most influential minds, including four heads of state and captains of industry steering companies and institutions such as Anglo American, Minerals Council South Africa, Exxaro Resources, Rio Tinto, Gold Fields and many more.
The conference will cover topics such:
-
Investing in a world recovering from Covid-19
-
The rise of gold in the pandemic
-
The role of platinum group metals (PGMs), battery metals and rare earth metals in the energy transition.
-
Conversation with Anglo American’s CEO Mark Cutifani and Deloitte’s Andrew Lane.
Goldman Sachs recently went on record saying it sees the beginnings of another commodity super-cycle, grounded in what it believes is an inevitable green industrial revolution.
If Goldman Sachs is right, the JSE and the South African economy might have a brighter medium-term future than most people expect.
Mining may just be back.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Andrew Lane (Leader of Energy, Resources, and Industrials at Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa).
We don’t see much improvement from Eskom, rail services, ports or border posts… We need action… Companies are hesitant…Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa
Logistics is a major issue… We don’t see much progress… The free trade agreement will just be something on paper if we don’t solve this…Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa
We’ve recovered… to 90% of capacity… If we can provide products at these better prices, where would the economy be?Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa
The more you mine, the quicker you’re out of business… Greenfields exploration has virtually come to a standstill…Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council South Africa
South Africa is a bit of a special case… We are falling behind... Investors are sitting on their hands…Andrew Lane, Leader of Energy, Resources, and Industrials - Africa Deloitte
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32770950_silhouettes-of-worker-in-the-mine-.html?term=mineworker&vti=lnen6r30xsa7robr9p-1-11
More from Business
[BREAKING NEWS] President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance…Read More
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival in SA brings hope that the pandemic may soon be over
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert
Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions.Read More
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo
The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.Read More
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day
Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%
"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."Read More
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high
The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA.Read More
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started
Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure'Read More
More from Opinion
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival in SA brings hope that the pandemic may soon be over
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020
In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year.Read More
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success
Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan.Read More
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%
"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."Read More
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'
Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA).Read More
Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right
"A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry...Read More
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer
Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone.Read More
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker
Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena.Read More
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured.Read More