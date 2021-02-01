[WATCH] Precious cargo: First batch of Covid-19 vaccines land in SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa and a government delegation received the first batch of one million AstraZeneca vaccines from India today.
Ramaphosa inspected the load of closely guarded vaccines that were offloaded from an Emirates aircraft and placed under a white protective cover.
He was joined by Deputy President David Mabuza and India's s Deputy High Commissioner Abhijit Chakraborty on the tarmac, along with dozens of police and airport officials.
The historic moment was streamed live on Ramaphosa's official Twitter account.
"Today marks a major milestone in our fight against the coronavirus pandemic as we receive our first consignment of the vaccine" the president tweeted.
Ramaphosa has also scheduled a [televised address for later today](http://Ramaphosa to address South Africans tonight after scheduled arrival of vaccines) when he's expected to provide an update on the vaccine rollout and lockdown restrictions.
RELATED: Ramaphosa to address South Africans at 8pm on Monday night
The vaccines, which are earmarked for the country's healthcare workers, will be transported to a facility in Johannesburg to be tested and cleared.
Thereafter, they will be distributed to other provinces so that the rollout can begin.
South Africa is expected to receive another 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccines in a few weeks’ time.
Arrival of the first consignment of #COVID19 Vaccines #WeChooseVaccination https://t.co/PHOfkdcics— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 1, 2021
South Africa's first batch of lifesaving #COVID19 #Vaccine doses have officially touched ground! #IChooseVaccination #VaccineRolloutSA #WeChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/V8ztEmdSKo— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 1, 2021
President @CyrilRamaphosa and Deputy President @DDMabuza have arrived at OR Tambo International Airport where they will receive the first consignment of the #COVID19 vaccines. Representing the Republic of India is Deputy High Commissioner Abhijit Chakraborty #WeChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/ekZyzAzgGg— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2021
We thank all South Africans and all the researchers who have contributed toward ensuring the successful development of the vaccine.— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 1, 2021
Source : https://twitter.com/CyrilRamaphosa/status/1356227472329592835
[BREAKING NEWS] President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance…Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival in SA brings hope that the pandemic may soon be over
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
Removing intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines wrong move - expert
Researcher and columnist Philip Stevens says suspending intellectual property (IP) rights will only hinder the fight for vaccine equity.Read More
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert
Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions.Read More
Black market Ivermectin remains a concern despite compassionate-use approval
The SA Veterinary Association (Sava) says it's concerned that the Ivermectin used to treat livestock is still being sold illegally at "ridiculous markups".Read More
2 Matric Rage superspreaders 'can be charged with attempted murder'
Attorney Maushami Chetty says knowingly attending a party with Covid-19 and partygoers then contracting the virus is an offence.Read More
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates 60% efficacy against new SA variant
Novavax reported that results from mid-stage trials showed its vaccine had 60% efficacy preventing Covid-19.Read More
Public school teachers report for duty in preparation for new academic year
Public school teachers are returning to work on Monday to prepare for the official reopening on 15 February.Read More
Saps on 'high alert' for Ivermectin smugglers as R6m of 'wonder drug' siezed
Sahpra last week announced it will allow the use of Ivermectin in 'controlled compassionate' circumstances.Read More
Enjoy a classic movie from the comfort of your car - Galileo Drive-In is back!
The Galileo Drive-In's summer schedule starts 18 February with a screening of Love Actually at Vredenhof Sports Field, Rondebosch.Read More