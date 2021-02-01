Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
[WATCH] Precious cargo: First batch of Covid-19 vaccines land in SA

1 February 2021 4:35 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
OR Tambo
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
AstraZeneca vaccine
Covid-19 vaccines

South Africa's first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines touched down at OR Tambo International Airport at around 3pm on Monday afternoon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and a government delegation received the first batch of one million AstraZeneca vaccines from India today.

Ramaphosa inspected the load of closely guarded vaccines that were offloaded from an Emirates aircraft and placed under a white protective cover.

He was joined by Deputy President David Mabuza and India's s Deputy High Commissioner Abhijit Chakraborty on the tarmac, along with dozens of police and airport officials.

The historic moment was streamed live on Ramaphosa's official Twitter account.

"Today marks a major milestone in our fight against the coronavirus pandemic as we receive our first consignment of the vaccine" the president tweeted.

Ramaphosa has also scheduled a [televised address for later today](http://Ramaphosa to address South Africans tonight after scheduled arrival of vaccines) when he's expected to provide an update on the vaccine rollout and lockdown restrictions.

RELATED: Ramaphosa to address South Africans at 8pm on Monday night

The vaccines, which are earmarked for the country's healthcare workers, will be transported to a facility in Johannesburg to be tested and cleared.

Thereafter, they will be distributed to other provinces so that the rollout can begin.

South Africa is expected to receive another 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccines in a few weeks’ time.




