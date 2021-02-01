Streaming issues? Report here
Is an MBA still worth it?

1 February 2021 7:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wits Business School
MBA
University of Stellenbosch Business School
USB
masters in business administration
COVID-19
Master’s in Business Administration
Jako Volschenk

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).

RELATED: The university degree is dead - Dion Chang (Flux Trends)

Wits Business School ended its full-time MBA at the end of 2019.

It seems that every year, more and more people question the value of an MBA.

© Egor Kotenko/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).

  • How has the fate of an MBA qualification changed during Covid-19?

  • Is it still worth it?

We’ve seen growing interest from students, particularly, from India and Europe… We definitely see a rise in interest in the blended programmes…

Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of MBA programme - University of Stellenbosch Business School

South African business schools offer extremely good value for money… especially if you’re interested in emerging markets…

Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of MBA programme - University of Stellenbosch Business School

If you don’t have it, you can’t even apply…

Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of MBA programme - University of Stellenbosch Business School

Our students talk about improvements in their personal relationships… There’s huge value in an MBA. We’ve never seen a decline in numbers… despite people questioning the value…

Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of MBA programme - University of Stellenbosch Business School

There is value in physical classes… but Zoom is much more intimate…

Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of MBA programme - University of Stellenbosch Business School

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
