Is an MBA still worth it?
Wits Business School ended its full-time MBA at the end of 2019.
It seems that every year, more and more people question the value of an MBA.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).
How has the fate of an MBA qualification changed during Covid-19?
Is it still worth it?
We’ve seen growing interest from students, particularly, from India and Europe… We definitely see a rise in interest in the blended programmes…Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of MBA programme - University of Stellenbosch Business School
South African business schools offer extremely good value for money… especially if you’re interested in emerging markets…Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of MBA programme - University of Stellenbosch Business School
If you don’t have it, you can’t even apply…Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of MBA programme - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Our students talk about improvements in their personal relationships… There’s huge value in an MBA. We’ve never seen a decline in numbers… despite people questioning the value…Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of MBA programme - University of Stellenbosch Business School
There is value in physical classes… but Zoom is much more intimate…Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of MBA programme - University of Stellenbosch Business School
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
