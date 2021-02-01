Removing intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines wrong move - expert





There have been growing calls for the IP rights linked to the development of vaccines to be suspended.

Some social activists have argued that removing IP rights will make vaccines more accessible and affordable in low and middle-income countries.

However, researcher Philip Stevens argues that suspending intellectual property rights is not the answer.

RELATED: WATCH: Precious cargo: First batch of Covid-19 vaccines land in SA

Stevens, the executive director of the Geneva Network, claims that IP rights have been crucial in promoting trust, knowledge-sharing and collaboration between organisations.

He has co-authored an opinion piece on BusinessLive explaining why intellectual property rights are a key, not a curse, for Covid-19 vaccines.

Stevens believes that companies and research institutes around the world will be more reluctant to share their data and collaborate if their IP rights aren't protected.

He adds that IP rights have been misinterpreted as creating a “monopoly” when in fact they drive competition, leading to multiple competing medicines and driving down prices.

"When you have a competitive market like that, there's no way any of the owners of these vaccines are going to be able to charge a premium price, even if they wanted to", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

Critics of IP have been saying that we have got to suspend IP right now because it's going to stop the development of new vaccines... People won't be able to share information or researchers won't be able to collaborate. Philip Stevens, Founder - Geneva Network

But precisely the opposite has turned out to be the case... We now have three vaccines authorised by Western regulatory agencies, a number of Chinese and Russian vaccines and there's a load of others in the pipeline. Philip Stevens, Founder - Geneva Network

I would argue that intellectual property rights are far from being a barrier... they are totally, absolutely fundamental to this great success story. Philip Stevens, Founder - Geneva Network

When you have companies that have lots of valuable knowledge that's commercially important to them, there's no way that they are going to cooperate with other people if their IP rights aren't secure. And in the case of vaccines, they can simply hide them as trade secrets - meaning that only the people in the company can divulge them or know them. Philip Stevens, Founder - Geneva Network

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: