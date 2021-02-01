Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever
Section 12J of the Income Tax Act allows investors to write off 100% of their investment in registered small-to-medium enterprises (SME) from their taxable income.
The initiative ends in June, a pity considering wildly inspirational examples such as Mdluli Safari Lodge, proof of the impact Section 12J investments can have.
The lodge was developed on reclaimed land inside the Kruger National Park, after the community partnered with a Section 12J investment company.
It opened in January 2020.
So far, about R100 million has gone into Mdluli Safari Lodge of which half was raised via Section 12J.
More than 200 jobless community members were employed during the lodge’s construction.
Since then, 70 permanent jobs were created of which more than 90% were filled by members of the community.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge.
It’s a truly South African story… community-owned land within the borders of the Kruger National Park…Malcolm Segal, Director - Mdluli Safari Lodge
The Mdluli community is destitute… Now, fortunately, the land has been restored and the lodge has been built… They share half the profit…Malcolm Segal, Director - Mdluli Safari Lodge
It’s 50 luxury tents…Malcolm Segal, Director - Mdluli Safari Lodge
Section 12J makes it attractive to investors… They also get free nights, depending on the size of their investments… An absolute no-brainer!Malcolm Segal, Director - Mdluli Safari Lodge
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
