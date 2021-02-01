President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches





You can now lie on the beach without being an outlaw.

You can even buy a beer – but you have to know when.

The President announced the relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday evening - two weeks before they were due to expire.

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

Here is a summary of the amended rules:

Curfew hours extended to between 11:00 PM And 4:00 AM

Faith-based gatherings can have 50 people indoors and 100 outside

Beaches and parks are now opened

The sale of alcohol is now allowed for off-site consumption from Monday to Thursday until 6:00 PM.

(This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.)