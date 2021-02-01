Covid-19 vaccine arrival in SA brings hope that the pandemic may soon be over





One million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine against Covid-19 has arrived in South Africa on Monday.

Frontline healthcare workers are first in line for vaccination.

They will get two jabs four weeks apart.

The South African government aims to vaccine 67% of South African’s entire population by the end of 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize celebrate the vaccine arrival on 1 February 2021. Picture: GCIS

Recently published related articles:

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele (Vice President of the South African Medical Research Council) about the significance of the arrival of a Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa.

It’s exciting! Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council

… some vaccines will have diminished efficacy [against the variant discovered in South Africa] … But even if it’s a bit lower, the vaccine will protect you from hospitalisation… Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council

It’s unrealistic [the government vaccination target] … There must be decentralisation… otherwise we won’t achieve the target… Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council

I don’t know much about the Western Cape’s plan… they’re saying the government must allow the provinces to be creative… Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council

Listen to the interview in the audio below.