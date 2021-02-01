Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[BREAKING NEWS] President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance… 1 February 2021 8:28 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival in SA brings hope that the pandemic may soon be over Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
Removing intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines wrong move - expert Researcher and columnist Philip Stevens says suspending intellectual property (IP) rights will only hinder the fight for vaccine e... 1 February 2021 6:11 PM
View all Local
"I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry Former president Jacob Zuma has shown the ConCourt the middle finger in a move that is expected to further divide the governing pa... 1 February 2021 1:49 PM
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade? UCT Public Law's Cathy Powell says any citizen with a criminal record or facing credible allegations of wrongdoing is ineligible. 1 February 2021 10:28 AM
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission. 31 January 2021 3:51 PM
View all Politics
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge. 1 February 2021 7:20 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
View all Business
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions. 1 February 2021 3:43 PM
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Sport
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
Prince William condemns 'despicable' racism against black soccer players The second in line to the British throne took to Twitter to condemn racist abuse directed at black football players this week. 1 February 2021 10:21 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival in SA brings hope that the pandemic may soon be over Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
View all Opinion
Covid-19 vaccine arrival in SA brings hope that the pandemic may soon be over

1 February 2021 7:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show
South African Medical Research Council
AstraZeneca
Bruce Whitfield
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
Covid-19 vaccines
Jeffrey Mphahlele

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.

One million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine against Covid-19 has arrived in South Africa on Monday.

Frontline healthcare workers are first in line for vaccination.

They will get two jabs four weeks apart.

The South African government aims to vaccine 67% of South African’s entire population by the end of 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize celebrate the vaccine arrival on 1 February 2021. Picture: GCIS

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele (Vice President of the South African Medical Research Council) about the significance of the arrival of a Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa.

It’s exciting!

Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council

… some vaccines will have diminished efficacy [against the variant discovered in South Africa] … But even if it’s a bit lower, the vaccine will protect you from hospitalisation…

Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council

It’s unrealistic [the government vaccination target] … There must be decentralisation… otherwise we won’t achieve the target…

Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council

I don’t know much about the Western Cape’s plan… they’re saying the government must allow the provinces to be creative…

Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, Vice President - South African Medical Research Council

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
