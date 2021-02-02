Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy
Tlhabi has written an opinion piece on News24 arguing that the ANC and its factions are a threat to the country.
The author and columnist says the ANC's current factional battles are destroying South Africa's democracy.
It is ANC politics and their own factions that are preventing this country from progressing and from being viable democracy.Redi Tlhabi
She believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to take action against numerous senior officials accused of wrongdoing at the state capture inquiry because the governing party has itself been complicit in the running of a criminal state.
RELATED: "I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry
Tlhabi says ANC emembers have not held each other accountable despite the countless revelations of institutional corruption which are deemed to be "politically explosive or sensitive".
She discusses the decision by former president Jacob Zuma to snub the Zondo commission and the recent evidence that the State Security Agency was subverted for political benefit, as some examples.
I do believe that the weakest link in South Africa is the ANC.Redi Tlhabi
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been sitting on Sydney Mufamadi's report for two years. That's another issue - a lot of the stuff has been known and he knows even more. But what do we have? David Mahlobo as the deputy minister and people just carrying on like nothing has happended.Redi Tlhabi
Matters of State, matters that are critical to the edifice of our democracy, to our nationhood, are being put on the back burner because of political considerations... You can't arrest Zuma because it is politically explosive, you can't arrest Jackie Selebi - like Mbeki interfered there - because it's not right to arrest the police commissioner.Redi Tlhabi
There's a difference between information that is gathered and kept in the interest of the country, and information that is gathered, kept, and protected in the interest of political factions and protecting political players.Redi Tlhabi
Jacob Zuma knows that he's got support. We know he's got support. That shouldn't sway anybody. The question is: Does he have a case to answer? Yes, of course, he does.Redi Tlhabi
For us to rebuild the country, the ANC will have to collapse because it's not just individuals that are individually corrupt, it's the movement itself that raises money by dishing out these corrupt tenders. That's why they cannot hold each other accountable.
Listen to Redi Tlhabi on CapeTalk:
