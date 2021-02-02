Lifting of beach ban comes too late for some - the damage is done





There was an almost palpable sense joy and relief for many South Africans on Monday night when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lifting of a number of lockdown restrictions, including the highly contentious beach ban.

Citing a drop in Covid-19 infections along with reduced admissions to hospitals, the President reopened beaches and parks, permitted the sale of alcohol (during certain specified hours), and relaxed curfew times.

But for many the relaxing of the rules comes too late.

In Plett, the peak season is over, the adjusted level three lockdown coinciding with its busiest time of year.

'It's been devastating for us', Patty Butterworth, CEO of Plettenberg Bay Tourism tells Africa Melane.

A view of Plettenberg Bay where Plett Rage was held this year. Picture: Instagram/@plettrageofficial.

Butterworth says for many businesses the peak three-week trade from the end of December to mid-January makes up more than half of their yearly income.

We could salvage a few visitors, the local, domestic market, with disposable income, the semi-retired who come to enjoy the sea. Patty Butterworth, CEO - Plettenberg Bay Tourism

We're looking at a loss of just over R300 million and that's just in accommodation. That doesn't include retail, restaurants. Patty Butterworth, CEO - Plettenberg Bay Tourism

With the initial sanctions, we saw a reduction of about 30% cancellations and then with the extension with saw an additional 30 or 40%. Patty Butterworth, CEO - Plettenberg Bay Tourism

Plettenberg Bay Tourism responds to the lift on the beach ban, click below: