Common sense has now prevailed says religious group as ban on gatherings lifted
A case bought against government by Freedom Of Religion SA will still go ahead on Tuesday morning, despite the president last night lifting the ban on religious gatherings.
Last week the organisation issued papers in the Johannesburg High Court, asking for "the religious sector to be treated equally to [EG] casinos, health clubs, cinemas and restaurants where gatherings of up to 50 people (indoors) and 100 (outdoors) are permitted".
It also wanted religious workers to be recognised as essential workers providing an essential service.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Africa Melane, ForSA's executive director says he's glad the ban has been lifted and explains why the case still needs to be heard:
The whole religious community of South African breathes a sigh of relief.Michael Swain, Executive Director - Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA)
Common sense has prevailed.Michael Swain, Executive Director - Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA)
It's very important that the religious community is treated in an equitable and fair way, in a similar way to the other sectors in society in treated and, unfortunately, for some reason, that has not been the case.Michael Swain, Executive Director - Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA)
We need to have a precedent that clearly says any restrictions must be equitable, it must be reasonable, it must be evidenced-based, it must be science-based.Michael Swain, Executive Director - Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA)
Listen below for Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA)'s reaction to the lifting of the ban on religious gatherings:
