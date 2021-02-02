Relaxing of Covid rules good news, but restaurant closures won't stop - Fedhasa
The hospitality industry was thrown a lifeline on Monday evening as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a relaxation of lockdown regulations.
Among them, an adjusted curfew (11:00 PM And 4:00 AM) and the on-site consumption of alcohol from licensed venues during certain hours.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Africa Melane, the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa's (Fedhasa) Jeremy Clayton says it's welcome news and hopefully means business will be able to retain staff:
That has been the biggest challenge we've had. We've had to reduce costs so significantly and unfortunately, our people have been the ones who have suffered most.Jeremy Clayton, Western Cape Chairperson - Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)
[The announcement] means keeping on a lot of people we feared we may have to lose.Jeremy Clayton, Western Cape Chairperson - Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)
This might just allow a bit of trade across February, March, and Easter, which will hopefully then allow hospitality and restaurants to survive throughout the winter.Jeremy Clayton, Western Cape Chairperson - Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)
Many businesses have been forced to call it a day after being unable to survive an extended lockdown and an almost non-existent 'peak season', Clayton says for some, it is too late.
I don't think the restaurant closures will stop.Jeremy Clayton, Western Cape Chairperson - Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)
Relief for hospitality industry following Monday night's 'family meeting', listen below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/duha127/duha1271409/duha127140900066/31674575-table-setting-for-celebration.jpg
More from Local
Common sense has now prevailed says religious group as ban on gatherings lifted
However, Freedom of Religion South Africa says they're still heading to court to have a precedent set for the future.Read More
Lifting of beach ban comes too late for some - the damage is done
In places like Plett where the peak season is now over, the level three lockdown coincided with the resorts busiest time of year.Read More
President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance…Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
Removing intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines wrong move - expert
Researcher and columnist Philip Stevens says suspending intellectual property (IP) rights will only hinder the fight for vaccine equity.Read More
[WATCH] Precious cargo: First batch of Covid-19 vaccines land in SA
South Africa's first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines touched down at OR Tambo International Airport at around 3pm on Monday afternoon.Read More
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert
Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions.Read More
Black market Ivermectin remains a concern despite compassionate-use approval
The SA Veterinary Association (Sava) says it's concerned that the Ivermectin used to treat livestock is still being sold illegally at "ridiculous markups".Read More
2 Matric Rage superspreaders 'can be charged with attempted murder'
Attorney Maushami Chetty says knowingly attending a party with Covid-19 and partygoers then contracting the virus is an offence.Read More
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates 60% efficacy against new SA variant
Novavax reported that results from mid-stage trials showed its vaccine had 60% efficacy preventing Covid-19.Read More