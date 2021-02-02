Relaxing of Covid rules good news, but restaurant closures won't stop - Fedhasa





The hospitality industry was thrown a lifeline on Monday evening as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a relaxation of lockdown regulations.

Among them, an adjusted curfew (11:00 PM And 4:00 AM) and the on-site consumption of alcohol from licensed venues during certain hours.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Africa Melane, the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa's (Fedhasa) Jeremy Clayton says it's welcome news and hopefully means business will be able to retain staff:

That has been the biggest challenge we've had. We've had to reduce costs so significantly and unfortunately, our people have been the ones who have suffered most. Jeremy Clayton, Western Cape Chairperson - Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)

[The announcement] means keeping on a lot of people we feared we may have to lose. Jeremy Clayton, Western Cape Chairperson - Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)

This might just allow a bit of trade across February, March, and Easter, which will hopefully then allow hospitality and restaurants to survive throughout the winter. Jeremy Clayton, Western Cape Chairperson - Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)

Many businesses have been forced to call it a day after being unable to survive an extended lockdown and an almost non-existent 'peak season', Clayton says for some, it is too late.

I don't think the restaurant closures will stop. Jeremy Clayton, Western Cape Chairperson - Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)

Relief for hospitality industry following Monday night's 'family meeting', listen below: