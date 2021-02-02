Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon
Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21 is now available in South Africa.
There are three versions with different features and vastly different prices:
-
Galaxy S21 (R17 999)
-
Galaxy S21+ (R21 499)
-
Galaxy S21 Ultra (R27 999)
Refilwe Moloto asked Marcé Bester (Editor of Stuff Magazine) to explain which one you should buy if you have an arm and a leg to spare.
In a nutshell, the new Samsungs are underwhelming, despite their shocking price tags.
The vast majority of South Africans would do better with Samsung’s new Galaxy A-range, she says.
The new A-range launches later this year.
Samsung did not improve on features as much as we would’ve liked… all of them are fairly expensive…Marcé Bester, Editor - Stuff Magazine
If you want to go for something lower-priced in the budget range; Samsung Galaxy has an A-range… it launches later in the year…Marcé Bester, Editor - Stuff Magazine
We might see Samsung drop the Note-range completely…Marcé Bester, Editor - Stuff Magazine
Samsung has been pushing up the prices of their flagship phones. We’ve seen it with iPhone as well… These phones are built like literal computers… It’s not particularly the market in South Africa. We see more budget- and mid-range devices ranging between R5000 and R10 000…Marcé Bester, Editor - Stuff Magazine
Not everyone has R18K for a new Samsung… they’d rather wait to a buy a three-year-old phone. The flagships don’t do as well in South Africa as Samsung would like…Marcé Bester, Editor - Stuff Magazine
You don’t need all of the fancy features they build into these phones. I use the S20 Ultra… it feels so superfluous! I don’t even use all the features, and I’m a tech journalist! They put in redundant stuff we don’t need…Marcé Bester, Editor - Stuff Magazine
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33601581_simferopol-russia-november-11-2014-samsung-galaxy-s4-in-jeans-pocket-displaying-facebook-application.html?term=samsung%2Bgalaxy&vti=mx7renm5fqdoy1hmpo-1-9
More from Business
President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance…Read More
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa).Read More
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert
Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions.Read More
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo
The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.Read More
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day
Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%
"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."Read More
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high
The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA.Read More
More from Opinion
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa).Read More
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020
In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year.Read More
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success
Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan.Read More
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%
"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."Read More
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk'
Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA).Read More
Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right
"A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry...Read More
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer
Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone.Read More
Why Tesla – not VW or Toyota – is the world’s most valuable carmaker
Tesla barely makes a profit, yet it is worth more than the next five carmakers combined. "It’s the tech," says Ciro de Siena.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Is an MBA still worth it?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB).Read More
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert
Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions.Read More
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight
Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules.Read More
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula
Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele.Read More
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid
Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it.Read More
'I learned never to give up. I learned determination and grit'
Despite his disabilities and ending up in a children's home, Caleb Mutombo has an incredible journey of resilience.Read More
Doc's Surgery: Q&A with Dr Charl 'Is pins and needles serious' asks listener?
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, GM of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare answers listeners' questions.Read More
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day
Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 January 2021
Here are John's 3 book picks for the weekRead More
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%
"Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive."Read More