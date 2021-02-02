Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon





Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21 is now available in South Africa.

There are three versions with different features and vastly different prices:

Galaxy S21 (R17 999)

Galaxy S21+ (R21 499)

Galaxy S21 Ultra (R27 999)

Refilwe Moloto asked Marcé Bester (Editor of Stuff Magazine) to explain which one you should buy if you have an arm and a leg to spare.

In a nutshell, the new Samsungs are underwhelming, despite their shocking price tags.

The vast majority of South Africans would do better with Samsung’s new Galaxy A-range, she says.

The new A-range launches later this year.

Samsung did not improve on features as much as we would’ve liked… all of them are fairly expensive… Marcé Bester, Editor - Stuff Magazine

If you want to go for something lower-priced in the budget range; Samsung Galaxy has an A-range… it launches later in the year… Marcé Bester, Editor - Stuff Magazine

We might see Samsung drop the Note-range completely… Marcé Bester, Editor - Stuff Magazine

Samsung has been pushing up the prices of their flagship phones. We’ve seen it with iPhone as well… These phones are built like literal computers… It’s not particularly the market in South Africa. We see more budget- and mid-range devices ranging between R5000 and R10 000… Marcé Bester, Editor - Stuff Magazine

Not everyone has R18K for a new Samsung… they’d rather wait to a buy a three-year-old phone. The flagships don’t do as well in South Africa as Samsung would like… Marcé Bester, Editor - Stuff Magazine

You don’t need all of the fancy features they build into these phones. I use the S20 Ultra… it feels so superfluous! I don’t even use all the features, and I’m a tech journalist! They put in redundant stuff we don’t need… Marcé Bester, Editor - Stuff Magazine

