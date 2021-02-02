'It's like picking up the pieces after a tsunami' -liquor industry





From today (Tuesday) liquor traders will be allowed to trade again for the first in over a month.

On Monday evening, as part of the relaxation of lockdown regulations the President set out the rules according to the sale of and on and offsite consumption of alcohol.

The Liquor Traders Association's Lucky Ntimane gave his response to the news on Breakfast with Refilwe on CapeTalk:

For us it's like picking up the pieces after a huge tsunami hit us, not being able to trade for 34 days. Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - Liquor Traders Association

Ntimane says he's particularly concerned about the tavern industry, which he describes as being in a 'dire' situation.

We are worried about the 250 000 jobs linked to the [tavern] sector. Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - Liquor Traders Association

We are concerned that out of the 34 500 taverns that we have, more than half will not be able to open their doors today. Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - Liquor Traders Association

In his speech on 28 December, President Cyril Ramaphosa cited alcohol as being a key contributor to hospital trauma unit admissions at a time when healthcare workers and hospitals were already stretched to the limit.

Ntimane says the industry will continue to support government to ensure another ban on the sale of alcohol is not needed down the line:

We now have more responsibility to ensure that our conduct continues to support government's efforts going forward. Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - Liquor Traders Association

Listen to the full conversation with Lucky Ntimane of the Liquor Traders Formation: