Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist
A British teenager has become the youngest convicted terrorist in the UK after pleading guilty to a dozen terror offenses.
The 16-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, was just 13 when he committed some of the crimes which include the dissemination of terrorist documents and possession of terrorist materials.
The court heard how the boy was 13 when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual and how he went on to become the leader of the British version of a now-banned neo-Nazi terrorist group.
The sentencing hearing of the teenager is due to continue on 8 February.
He was posting material online that was homophobic, racist, bigoted beyond belief.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
He was putting up ideas online about gassing Jewish people, torturing gay people...and all this from his back bedroom in Cornwall.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
That a 13-year-old could be fueled and filled with this kind of hatred and nonsense is just disturbing.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
Neo Nazi Feuerkrieg Division - which counted UK's youngest terrorist among its members - is run by a 13-year-old Estonian boy https://t.co/cb0CKShTrb— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 1, 2021
Two weeks ago, a parole board ruled that a man who was previously the UK's youngest convicted terrorist, for crimes he committed at the age of 14, could be freed.
The man, who is now 20, was jailed for life for plotting to kill police officers and inciting terrorism overseas.
