IEC has an eye on the pandemic, but planning local elections as per usual





South Africa is scheduled to have local government elections this year but calls to postpone it due the pandemic are growing louder.

Some are even suggesting holding local elections alongside national and provincial elections in 2024.

The current five-year terms of municipal councils expire on 3 August 2021, and elections must be held within 90 days after that.

The power to decide the ultimate date of local elections lies with Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in consultation with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

FILE: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma speaking at a media briefing on Sunday 25 April 2020. Picture: GCIS

“Those consultations have commenced but they’re yet to be finalised,” says Sy Mamabolo, the Chief Electoral Officer at the IEC.

Mamabolo says the trajectory of the pandemic is being considered but, due to extreme uncertainties in this regard, the IEC is preparing “on the basis of the constitutional timeframes”.

Can the IEC stage free and fair local elections in a pandemic?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Mamabolo.

We’ve got to draw a line in the sand [decide on a date] at some point… Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer - Independent Electoral Commission

We’re looking at electronic forms of registration, to target young people who use smartphones, and who converse on social media… Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer - Independent Electoral Commission

It’s too early for this election to introduce any form of electronic voting. We have proposed a pilot… to gain insights… Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer - Independent Electoral Commission

Around June, perhaps earlier, we’ll have a clearer indication [of when local elections will be held] … Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer - Independent Electoral Commission

Listen to the interview in the audio below.