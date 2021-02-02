IEC has an eye on the pandemic, but planning local elections as per usual

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:33
Travel - Why Paarl and Wellington will be top travel destinations in 2021
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Annelize Stroebel
Annelize Stroebel
Today at 13:45
Zoom Dysmorphia
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Zama Tladi - Founder and Chief Aesthetician practitioner of Nubian Medical Aesthetics
Today at 14:05
The Series - How to start a Side Hustle
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - supporting kids as they head back to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Iqbal Karbanee
Today at 14:40
Tomorrow is World read Aloud Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sally Du Preez
Today at 14:50
Music with Gaëllou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gaëllou - Musician
Today at 15:20
The latest on Covid-19 figures: The ratio between positive tests and asymptomatic infections.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 15:40
Back to school: Handbooks or e-books? Is there a real difference?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cathy Kell - Associate Professor in the School of Education at UCT,
Today at 15:50
Is ending anonymity on social media the answer to racial abuse?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Media Law Consultant at ...
Today at 16:05
What to do about the SSA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Murray Hunter
Today at 16:10
Corruption Watch report highlights failures in TERS administration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Mzie Yawa who is the Chief Director for Corporate Services at UIF.
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Kroonstaad
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Max Du Preez
Today at 16:50
Corruption counselling and Update on Truck torching case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
News24: JP Landman: What's the story with SA's Covid-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Landman - Political and economic analyst
Today at 17:20
The lifting of the alcohol ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 17:45
South Africa's most trusted sneaker laundry service.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lolo Ndlovu - The Sneaker Shack founder
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:50
Donna Flowers keeping up with the demand of flowers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anjelina Pinto
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dealing with Losses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
Why were no arrests made during this weekend's beach protests? Were the lack of arrests this weekend a sign of a racist, classist police service, asks The Midday Report's Lester Kiewit. 2 February 2021 1:23 PM
Most schools in SA not ready to open. Most schools in W Cape are ready - survey Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa. 2 February 2021 1:18 PM
IEC has an eye on the pandemic, but planning local elections as per usual Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has to the final say on when South Africa votes, says Sy Mamabolo of the IEC. 2 February 2021 10:37 AM
View all Local
Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned Former president Jacob Zuma is facing another possible contempt charge if he goes ahead with plans to snub the Zondo Commission. 2 February 2021 12:53 PM
Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy "For us to rebuild this country, the ANC will have to collapse", says veteran broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi. 2 February 2021 11:04 AM
President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance… 1 February 2021 8:28 PM
View all Politics
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge. 1 February 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions. 1 February 2021 3:43 PM
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual. 2 February 2021 11:24 AM
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
View all World
Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to require a serious restructure Fixing "the Eskom problem" is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Local
Politics

IEC has an eye on the pandemic, but planning local elections as per usual

2 February 2021 10:37 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
IEC
Elections
Independent Electoral Commission
Municipal elections
Sy Mamabolo
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Refilwe Moloto
cOGTA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
covid-19 in south africa
local elections
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has to the final say on when South Africa votes, says Sy Mamabolo of the IEC.

South Africa is scheduled to have local government elections this year but calls to postpone it due the pandemic are growing louder.

Some are even suggesting holding local elections alongside national and provincial elections in 2024.

The current five-year terms of municipal councils expire on 3 August 2021, and elections must be held within 90 days after that.

The power to decide the ultimate date of local elections lies with Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in consultation with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

FILE: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma speaking at a media briefing on Sunday 25 April 2020. Picture: GCIS

“Those consultations have commenced but they’re yet to be finalised,” says Sy Mamabolo, the Chief Electoral Officer at the IEC.

Mamabolo says the trajectory of the pandemic is being considered but, due to extreme uncertainties in this regard, the IEC is preparing “on the basis of the constitutional timeframes”.

Can the IEC stage free and fair local elections in a pandemic?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Mamabolo.

We’ve got to draw a line in the sand [decide on a date] at some point…

Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer - Independent Electoral Commission

We’re looking at electronic forms of registration, to target young people who use smartphones, and who converse on social media…

Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer - Independent Electoral Commission

It’s too early for this election to introduce any form of electronic voting. We have proposed a pilot… to gain insights…

Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer - Independent Electoral Commission

Around June, perhaps earlier, we’ll have a clearer indication [of when local elections will be held] …

Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer - Independent Electoral Commission

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




