Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned





Zuma is set down to appear before the state capture commission between 15 and 19 February.

Last week, the Constitutional Court ruled that he must appear before the commission following his walkout during proceedings in November without permission.

But Zuma issued a statement on Monday, vowing that he would not abide by the court ruling or cooperate with the commission any further.

He's made it clear that he would rather go to jail than answer questions about his nine years in office at the state capture inquiry.

If Zuma doesn't appear as scheduled this month, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo will have to lay another charge of contempt against him, says legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

It will then be up to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to decide whether there is a case.

Zuma is facing a sentence of up to six months in prison and a fine if he ignores the summons for him to appear before the state capture inquiry.

But the inquiry has to complete its work by 31 March 2021, and the charges could be a moot point thereafter.

It's the NPA that needs to make a decision about whether there is in fact a prima facie case against him. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

They are already dealing with the 19th of November walk-out situation... The Hawks have now taken over that investigation. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Should he not arrive on the day that he had been set down to appear by the subpoena issued against him by the inquiry, and make good on these threats that are contained in the statement, the inquiry will then lay further criminal charges against him and he will go on trial. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

'Following in P.W. Botha's footsteps'

The ANC has told EWN that it will not comment on Zuma's scathing attack on the Constitutional Court and the state capture commission of inquiry.

Maughan says the ANC's stance on Zuma's defiance will be a major test for the governing party which was once led by the former statesman.

She's likened Zuma's actions to the defiance displayed by former apartheid president P. W. Botha, who refused to testify before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Maughan says South Africans deserve answers from former president Zuma and the political party which put him in power.

Outside of the parameters of the law, this is also a political question for the ANC. They are allowing one of their former leaders to behave like a former apartheid official during the TRC. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

It's a very unfortunate parallel to draw, but it exists. And I wonder, as a party, if they believe and support him in doing this. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

