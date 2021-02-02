Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44
Fans and stars of the hit 1990's US TV show Saved By The Bell are paying tribute to former cast member Dustin Diamond who has died at the age of 44.
Diamond played the character of zany Samuel 'Screech' Powers on the popular teen program.
According to the BBC, the actor had been diagnosed with small-cell lung carcinoma last month and had just finished his first round of chemotherapy.
The show, about a group of high school students and their headmaster, proved to be a worldwide hit and ran for four seasons between 1989 and 1993.
Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on... pic.twitter.com/BnxY9XgN5g— Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2021
Source : https://www.instagram.com/dustindiamondofficial/
More from World
Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist
The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual.Read More
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions
49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree.Read More
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint
Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales.Read More
Prince William condemns 'despicable' racism against black soccer players
The second in line to the British throne took to Twitter to condemn racist abuse directed at black football players this week.Read More
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight
Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules.Read More
Australia deadliest location in the world for shark attacks (surprise!) - survey
Global figures dropped to 57 'unprovoked' shark bites in 2020, but fatal shark attacks off Australia spiked to an 86-year high.Read More
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance
"The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It’s tricky - it's a Catholic country."Read More
Covid-19 anal swab producing better results not conclusive - Molecular Biologist
UWC Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development Burtram Fielding explains.Read More
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success
Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan.Read More
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires
While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies.Read More
More from Entertainment
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day
Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk
John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday.Read More
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman
"I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star.Read More
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa'
Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation.Read More
Life's no drag for Siv Ngesi's stunning alter-ego SIVanna!
Social media erupted recently when actor and comedian Siv Ngesi unleashed his inner diva in the form of 'Sivanna'.Read More
Lights, camera, action...mask! CPT to host Covid-19 compliant film festival
Founded in 2020, the One People International Film Festival will open its doors for the first time in April 2021, in Cape Town.Read More
Where should the line be drawn for celebrities' right to privacy?
Sara-Jayne speaks to Maushami Chetty who is the CEO at Aarya Legal about the legal and ethical issues.Read More
'Despite his illness being on stage re-energised Alvon to take on the world'
Collison's life partner Faried Swartz pays a fitting tribute to 'the love of his life' in song and talks to Sara-Jayne King.Read More
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies
Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison.Read More
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee.Read More