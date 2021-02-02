Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44





Fans and stars of the hit 1990's US TV show Saved By The Bell are paying tribute to former cast member Dustin Diamond who has died at the age of 44.

Diamond played the character of zany Samuel 'Screech' Powers on the popular teen program.

According to the BBC, the actor had been diagnosed with small-cell lung carcinoma last month and had just finished his first round of chemotherapy.

The show, about a group of high school students and their headmaster, proved to be a worldwide hit and ran for four seasons between 1989 and 1993.