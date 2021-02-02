Why were no arrests made during this weekend's beach protests?
Do the recent beach protests highlight a prejudice by police on the grounds of race and class?
On Tuesday's Midday Report Lester Kiewit posed the question to conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk from the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.
This past weekend hundreds of people took to beaches across the city in protest at government's lockdown regulations banning citizens from beaches in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Not a single arrest was made over the two days.
The response by police was in stark contrast to the scenes in Belville last month in which people, including pensioners, were queuing for their Sassa grants.
Perception is reality and so it is incumbent upon the police to explain why they used their discretion.Eldred De Klerk, Conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
RELATED: [WATCH] Some Capetonians hit the beaches on Saturday to protest beach ban
An accountable, professional police service would actually explain and clarify to the public why it made the choices it did.Eldred De Klerk, Conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Failing to do that, we can deduce that it was an issue of class, it was an issue of language, it was an issue of race, status, and power, that prevent the police from acting immediately.Eldred De Klerk, Conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
RELATED [VIDEOS] Police spray Sassa grant queue in Bellville with water cannons
Listen to the full conversation below:
Source : Twitter
More from Local
Demand for cremations reach a record high in Cape Town
The demand for cremations has almost tripled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the City of Cape Town.Read More
Most schools in SA not ready to open. Most schools in W Cape are ready - survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa.Read More
IEC has an eye on the pandemic, but planning local elections as per usual
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has to the final say on when South Africa votes, says Sy Mamabolo of the IEC.Read More
'It's like picking up the pieces after a tsunami' -liquor industry
Last month liquor traders requested a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to talk about the impact the alcohol ban was having.Read More
Relaxing of Covid rules good news, but restaurant closures won't stop - Fedhasa
For some in the hospitality industry, the impact of an extended lockdown and a non-existent 'peak season' will be irreparable.Read More
Common sense has now prevailed says religious group as ban on gatherings lifted
However, Freedom of Religion South Africa says they're still heading to court to have a precedent set for the future.Read More
Lifting of beach ban comes too late for some - the damage is done
In places like Plett where the peak season is now over, the level three lockdown coincided with the resorts busiest time of year.Read More
President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance…Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
Removing intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines wrong move - expert
Researcher and columnist Philip Stevens says suspending intellectual property (IP) rights will only hinder the fight for vaccine equity.Read More