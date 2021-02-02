Why were no arrests made during this weekend's beach protests?





Do the recent beach protests highlight a prejudice by police on the grounds of race and class?

On Tuesday's Midday Report Lester Kiewit posed the question to conflict specialist Eldred De Klerk from the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

This past weekend hundreds of people took to beaches across the city in protest at government's lockdown regulations banning citizens from beaches in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Not a single arrest was made over the two days.

The response by police was in stark contrast to the scenes in Belville last month in which people, including pensioners, were queuing for their Sassa grants.

Perception is reality and so it is incumbent upon the police to explain why they used their discretion. Eldred De Klerk, Conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

An accountable, professional police service would actually explain and clarify to the public why it made the choices it did. Eldred De Klerk, Conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Failing to do that, we can deduce that it was an issue of class, it was an issue of language, it was an issue of race, status, and power, that prevent the police from acting immediately. Eldred De Klerk, Conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

