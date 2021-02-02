Most schools in SA not ready to open. Most schools in W Cape are ready - survey
Several teachers’ unions have collaborated to conduct a large survey to assess school readiness for the year ahead.
Some of the survey’s findings:
-
54% of principles worry about their stressed-out, anxious teachers
-
47% of schools were confident that they could comply with Covid-19 protocols when schools reopen
-
Principles in the Western Cape report high levels of readiness
Many principles are calling for systemic support across provinces.
Teachers are returning to schools this week while pupils start on the 15th.
Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel from the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa).
Fear and anxiety are informed by different things… whether the measures would be in place to protect teachers… by stress and grief from loss… Everybody has suffered in one way or another… There is great trepidation for the 15th…Basil Manuel, National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa
Everyone has seen people they know pass on… A large number of schools are reporting deaths of staff…Basil Manuel, National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
