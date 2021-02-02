Demand for cremations reach a record high in Cape Town





The City says its Maitland Crematorium is experiencing an exceptionally high demand for cremations as a result of the second wave of Covid-19.

The crematorium is operating at full capacity, but due to the volume, may experience delays in having ashes available for collection, the municipality has warned.

"The demand for cremations is almost three times more than before the pandemic", according to the City's mayoral committee member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien.

For the past three weeks, the Maitland Crematorium has had its highest numbers of cremations recorded since the start of the pandemic reaching up to 250 cremations per week.

The numbers have been consistently high since the beginning of the second wave and the facility will remain operating at maximum capacity for approximately three more weeks.

The City has implemented various measures to increase capacity, including extended operating hours and additional cremators coming into operation.

While these measures will help process more cremations daily to ease the backlog and alleviate pressure on the system, the City is still unable to meet the normal 72-hour turnaround time which is the normal standard for cremations.

Downward trend for burials

In the last week, City cemeteries have facilitated 500 burials of which approximately 12% were confirmed Covid-19 burials.

Of the 500 burials, 150 occurred at Maitland Cemetery, 92 at Welmoed and 87 at Klip Road Cemetery in Grassy Park.

Badroodien says that although burials still remain high, there has been a downward trend over the past few weeks.

The councillor has cautioned residents not to relax health protocols and forgo wearing masks and regular hand washing.

"The possibility of further waves is real and we cannot allow ourselves to be caught off guard", he says in a statement.