Demand for cremations reach a record high in Cape Town
The City says its Maitland Crematorium is experiencing an exceptionally high demand for cremations as a result of the second wave of Covid-19.
The crematorium is operating at full capacity, but due to the volume, may experience delays in having ashes available for collection, the municipality has warned.
"The demand for cremations is almost three times more than before the pandemic", according to the City's mayoral committee member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien.
For the past three weeks, the Maitland Crematorium has had its highest numbers of cremations recorded since the start of the pandemic reaching up to 250 cremations per week.
The numbers have been consistently high since the beginning of the second wave and the facility will remain operating at maximum capacity for approximately three more weeks.
The City has implemented various measures to increase capacity, including extended operating hours and additional cremators coming into operation.
While these measures will help process more cremations daily to ease the backlog and alleviate pressure on the system, the City is still unable to meet the normal 72-hour turnaround time which is the normal standard for cremations.
Downward trend for burials
In the last week, City cemeteries have facilitated 500 burials of which approximately 12% were confirmed Covid-19 burials.
Of the 500 burials, 150 occurred at Maitland Cemetery, 92 at Welmoed and 87 at Klip Road Cemetery in Grassy Park.
Badroodien says that although burials still remain high, there has been a downward trend over the past few weeks.
RELATED: Cape Town burials show slight decline as new Covid-19 infections ease
The councillor has cautioned residents not to relax health protocols and forgo wearing masks and regular hand washing.
"The possibility of further waves is real and we cannot allow ourselves to be caught off guard", he says in a statement.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/cremation.html?sti=lh81q77ec3ztl32hha|&mediapopup=130106329
More from Local
'I was blown away': Eerste River teen describes life-changing trip to Antarctica
Young climate activist Ayakha Melithafa was one of five matric learners to join explorer Riaan Manser on an expedition to Antarctica.Read More
Disgraced Cape Town attorney found guilty of embezzling over R6 million from RAF
A former Cape Town attorney has been found guilty of defrauding the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of over R6 million.Read More
Why were no arrests made during this weekend's beach protests?
Were the lack of arrests this weekend a sign of a racist, classist police service, asks The Midday Report's Lester Kiewit.Read More
Most schools in SA not ready to open. Most schools in W Cape are ready - survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa.Read More
IEC has an eye on the pandemic, but planning local elections as per usual
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has to the final say on when South Africa votes, says Sy Mamabolo of the IEC.Read More
'It's like picking up the pieces after a tsunami' -liquor industry
Last month liquor traders requested a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to talk about the impact the alcohol ban was having.Read More
Relaxing of Covid rules good news, but restaurant closures won't stop - Fedhasa
For some in the hospitality industry, the impact of an extended lockdown and a non-existent 'peak season' will be irreparable.Read More
Common sense has now prevailed says religious group as ban on gatherings lifted
However, Freedom of Religion South Africa says they're still heading to court to have a precedent set for the future.Read More
Lifting of beach ban comes too late for some - the damage is done
In places like Plett where the peak season is now over, the level three lockdown coincided with the resorts busiest time of year.Read More
President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance…Read More