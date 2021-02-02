Disgraced Cape Town attorney found guilty of embezzling over R6 million from RAF





Eslin Frank Meyer has been struck off the roll of attorneys for embezzling millions from the RAF between 2005 and 2010.

The 64-year-old was convicted on charges of theft when he appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Bellville last week.

Meyer ran his own legal practice, Eslin Meyer Attorneys, in Mitchell's Plain and Strand in Cape Town.

He was arrested in 2014 after he represented several clients on RAF claims over the period between 2005 and 2010.

According to the Hawks, Meyer retained the full proceeds of RAF payouts in most of the cases.

"In some instances, he presented false payment advice to his clients and paid over only a certain portion of the funds," says Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

In November 2013, about 61 claims had been submitted to the Fidelity Fund and complaints made to the Law Society in respect of funds paid into Meyer’s trust account, which he pocketed the money and as a result, a case of theft was opened against him. Zinzi Hani, Spokesperson - Hawks

Meyer is expected to be sentenced on 26 February.