'I was blown away': Eerste River teen describes life-changing trip to Antarctica
Five lucky 2020 matriculants were chosen to join Manser and a distinguished team on an educational five-day scientific adventure known as the Matrics in Antarctica (MIA) 2020.
After extensive isolation and Covid-19 testing, the group departed on Tuesday 26 January 2021, and returned on Monday 1 February 2021.
Melithafa, who hails from Eerste River, has just completed her matric at the Centre of Science and Technology (COSAT) in Khayelitsha.
She was chosen to represent the Western Cape on the MIA trip out of over 3,000 entries from across South Africa.
Last year, Melithafa represented South Africa standing alongside climate advocates across the globe at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland.
The 18-year-old describes the expedition to the icy continent as a magnificent experience that has further shaped her perspective on the climate crisis and environmental activism.
During the all-expenses-paid trip to Antarctica, the five MIA students conducted some science experiments, went on exploratory hikes, gathered data, and cleaned up some litter.
"It was quite a beautiful way to experience nature", Melithafa tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.
Later this month Melithafa will be inaugurated as a member of the Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission (P4C) which is tasked with advising President Cyril Ramaphosa on South Africa’s climate change response.
The trip was absolutely amazing... The pictures of Antarctica don't justify how magnificently beautiful that place is.Ayakha Melithafa, climate activist
I just remember stepping out of the plane for the first time and I was blown away... It was so beautiful and so white. You could really see that it was really untouched by the human hand, and that's why it was so majestic.Ayakha Melithafa, climate activist
We came across little bits of litter... It was so upsetting to see that people had the opportunity to come to this beautiful place and they still had the nerve to pollute it the way that they did.Ayakha Melithafa, climate activist
Manser, the founder of the MIA programme, says he was determined to make the expedition happened, despite many obstacles exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Of all his adventures, the world-renowned explorer says the MIA expidition was the best group trip he's ever been a part of.
It was the most incredible trip with other people that I've ever been a part of.Riaan Manser
We birthed this thing during Covid-19. We made it happen. Every phone call was a no but we made it happen.Riaan Manser
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/MatricsInAntarctica/photos/211956047305416
