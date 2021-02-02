PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Feel you want to help people during these extraordinarily tough times but don't have much money to give?
PEP Stores' Lay-by Buddy initiative allows you to contribute as little as R2 in-store or R20 online to alleviate the financial pressure being felt by someone else.
Through these donations unsuspecting customers are helped to pay off those items they've asked a store to set aside for them.
Beneficiaries selected at random by the system receive a voucher via sms to redeem against the outstanding balance of their lay-by.
Bruce Whitfield interviews PEP CEO Jaap Hamman on The Money Show.
The beauty of the initiative, Hamman says, is that it was a customer's idea.
A customer came into our store in Mossel Bay (this was at the end of 2019) and this amazing citizen decided to pay up all the debt in that store!Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
You can imagine the chaos and celebrations... That was posted on the #ImStaying platform with a challenge to other customers to do the same thing.Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
This one act of kindness led to more and more customers coming in to contribute in the same way.
"We felt it's our duty to support it and that was the start of the Lay-by Buddy initiative."
In the last couple of weeks there was a big spike in contributions. It's a wonderful month so far in receiving and handing these out to our customers.Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
This time of the year, the back-to-school lay-by is quite popular... It's quite nice news that we can share with our customers for them to just come and pick up their merchandise.Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
We all do have the opportunity to change the country by small acts of kindness. Give a little and you help a lot!Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
As long as the momentum is there we will keep on encouraging it. We also make our own contributions. To date 4,000 customers have made contributions.Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
We've contacted more than 17,000 customers with this good news!Jaap Hamman, CEO - PEP
Just this week, Hamman received calls from individuals in the business world to make contributions totalling more than R300,000.
To take part, ask for a Lay-by Buddy voucher at a PEP store or select the Lay-by Buddy option on their website.
Find out more by listening to the audio clip below:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2018/09/11/19/49/education-3670453960720.jpg
