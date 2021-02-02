Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
On Tuesday, South Africans were finally allowed to buy liquor again for the first time in over a month.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a relaxation of Level 3 lockdown rules on Monday.
Have liquor traders seen the frenetic rush experienced with previous relaxations of the booze sale ban?
It was actually "a very well-behaved return to the bottle", certainly at Norman Goodfellows stores, reports Solly Kramer himself.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Norman Goodfellows CEO about trading volumes and behaviour.
No-one really loading up too much - Cape Town was very good; Durban was very good; Johannesburg not quite as good possibly due to the weather...Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows
The amount of illicit dealing [during the various bans] was absolutely massive. Seriously, people didn't drink less. Whatever you wanted was available.Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows
If the curfew had been well policed, that in itself would have helped ease the strain on hospital trauma admissions he maintains.
Ultimately, the booze ban was self-defeating says Kramer.
Along the way the government loses all excise on the duties... and they switch us on and off like a light! It's been disastrous for quite a few of the independent retailers; certainly for some of the wineries...Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows
Government needs to work with us, as we have with them over this period.Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows
It's also been very difficult for staff. In the first lockdown we had the support of Ters and we could pay the most of our work base... Now, it's pay as you work.Solly Kramer, CEO - Norman Goodfellows
Listen to Kramer discussing accompanying problems like expired stock:
This article first appeared on 702 : Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93253706_a-woman-with-a-red-shopping-bag-chooses-alcohol-in-a-supermarket-selection-of-products-in-the-superm.html
