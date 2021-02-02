Parliament has been asleep at the wheel on State Security abuses - Murray Hunter
The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture heard shocking revelations last week about how the spy agency was subverted during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure.
The SSA was allegedly abused by pro-Zuma factions in the governing party.
The allegations include the formation of an illegal, parallel national security operation and paying off journalists as part of a covert mission to co-opt the media.
There have been growing calls for the SSA to be disbanded following the revelations made last week.
RELATED: Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy
Hunter says the explosive testimony clearly shows that there has been no oversight by Parliament or any other statutory body over the SSA.
He says Parliament needs to convene hearings to further investigate the allegations made at the inquiry.
Hunter adds that Parliament will have to also assess the feasibility of shutting down the spy agency if it cannot be overhauled.
If we're going to shut it down, now is the time to do it.Murray Hunter, Data privacy researcher
It's the details that are so shocking... Suitcases of money, infiltration of NGOs, attempts to buy off journalists...Murray Hunter, Data privacy researcher
As much as those revelations were important for the public, we need so much more to happen - for Parliament to be convening hearings and to investigate genuinely what would happen if we shut down this intelligence agency. How much security is it giving us in its current state?Murray Hunter, Data privacy researcher
You need to split up this centralised power, you need more transparency, and much clearer oversight coming from Parliament, which has more so than on any issue, been asleep at the wheel on this one.Murray Hunter, Data privacy researcher
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
