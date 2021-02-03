Issuing and renewing SA passports still on hold... except for 5 exceptions
Monday evening's address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa we saw a slight relaxation in lockdown regulations, which was welcomed by certain sectors such as hospitality and tourism.
But what if people want to get their passports renewed so that they can travel, asks Refilwe Moloto?
A few weeks ago, Refilwe spoke to Sam Plaatjies at the Department of Home Affairs, when the home affairs minister had made the call to cut back on the services being offered in order to minimise overcrowding.
Applying for a new passport is one of the services which was suspended recently with the exception of those people who fall in the categories permitted to travel in the amended Disaster Management Act Regulation.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Department of Home Affair's Sam Plaatjies to find out more.
We are still on adjusted level 3 lockdown and what this means for the Department of Home Affairs is that the status quo will remain to a certain extent.Sam Plaatjies, District Coordinator - Western Cape Home Affairs Dept
All offices will remain at 50% capacity.
Operating hours remain 8am to 7pm.
This will continue until 15 February.
He says the services remain reduced.
The following services will be rendered until 15 February:
-
Birth and death registrations
-
Reissuing of birth, death and marriage certificates and registration of deaths
-
Late registrations of births
-
Passport applications for cross-border essential services
-
Temporary identity certificates
-
First ID smart card applications for learners
-
Collection of ID documents including smart cards and green barcoded ID book
All other services will be suspended until 15 February 2021.
These are the exceptions being made for passport issuing and renewal:
1. People involved in cross border transportation of essential goods needing passport renewal
2. People needing to travel abroad for medical emergency treatment
3. People who have job offers abroad or employed abroad but is currently in SA, and needs a passport renewed will be able to do so upon presenting an employment contract
4. Students who are currently in South Africa but are studying abroad, and needing a passport renewed
5. Family reunification of people visiting family in South Africa but whose base is abroad
In emergencies he says DHA will intervene to expedite the process.
Listen to the interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/passport_airport.html
More from Local
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout
The mining industry has an significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell.Read More
Between 150 and 200 vaccine sites expected in SA's phase 1 jab drive: Biovac CEO
Biovac CEO Dr. Morena Makhoana says health authorities are still finalising the number of distribution points that will receive doses during phase 1.Read More
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!Read More
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
'I was blown away': Eerste River teen describes life-changing trip to Antarctica
Young climate activist Ayakha Melithafa was one of five matric learners to join explorer Riaan Manser on an expedition to Antarctica.Read More
Disgraced Cape Town attorney found guilty of embezzling over R6 million from RAF
A former Cape Town attorney has been found guilty of defrauding the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of over R6 million.Read More
Demand for cremations reach a record high in Cape Town
The demand for cremations has almost tripled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the City of Cape Town.Read More
Why were no arrests made during this weekend's beach protests?
Were the lack of arrests this weekend a sign of a racist, classist police service, asks The Midday Report's Lester Kiewit.Read More
Most schools in SA not ready to open. Most schools in W Cape are ready - survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa.Read More
IEC has an eye on the pandemic, but planning local elections as per usual
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has to the final say on when South Africa votes, says Sy Mamabolo of the IEC.Read More
More from Politics
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout
The mining industry has an significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell.Read More
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
Parliament has been asleep at the wheel on State Security abuses - Murray Hunter
Data rights expert Murray Hunter says Parliament needs to take action amid growing calls for the State Security Agency (SSA) to be shut down.Read More
Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned
Former president Jacob Zuma is facing another possible contempt charge if he goes ahead with plans to snub the Zondo Commission.Read More
Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy
"For us to rebuild this country, the ANC will have to collapse", says veteran broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi.Read More
IEC has an eye on the pandemic, but planning local elections as per usual
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has to the final say on when South Africa votes, says Sy Mamabolo of the IEC.Read More
President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance…Read More
"I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry
Former president Jacob Zuma has shown the ConCourt the middle finger in a move that is expected to further divide the governing party.Read More
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade?
UCT Public Law's Cathy Powell says any citizen with a criminal record or facing credible allegations of wrongdoing is ineligible.Read More
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba
The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission.Read More