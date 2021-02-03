Issuing and renewing SA passports still on hold... except for 5 exceptions





Monday evening's address to the nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa we saw a slight relaxation in lockdown regulations, which was welcomed by certain sectors such as hospitality and tourism.

But what if people want to get their passports renewed so that they can travel, asks Refilwe Moloto?

A few weeks ago, Refilwe spoke to Sam Plaatjies at the Department of Home Affairs, when the home affairs minister had made the call to cut back on the services being offered in order to minimise overcrowding.

Applying for a new passport is one of the services which was suspended recently with the exception of those people who fall in the categories permitted to travel in the amended Disaster Management Act Regulation.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Department of Home Affair's Sam Plaatjies to find out more.

We are still on adjusted level 3 lockdown and what this means for the Department of Home Affairs is that the status quo will remain to a certain extent. Sam Plaatjies, District Coordinator - Western Cape Home Affairs Dept

All offices will remain at 50% capacity.

Operating hours remain 8am to 7pm.

This will continue until 15 February.

He says the services remain reduced.

The following services will be rendered until 15 February:

Birth and death registrations

Reissuing of birth, death and marriage certificates and registration of deaths

Late registrations of births

Passport applications for cross-border essential services

Temporary identity certificates

First ID smart card applications for learners

Collection of ID documents including smart cards and green barcoded ID book

All other services will be suspended until 15 February 2021.

These are the exceptions being made for passport issuing and renewal:

1. People involved in cross border transportation of essential goods needing passport renewal

2. People needing to travel abroad for medical emergency treatment

3. People who have job offers abroad or employed abroad but is currently in SA, and needs a passport renewed will be able to do so upon presenting an employment contract

4. Students who are currently in South Africa but are studying abroad, and needing a passport renewed

5. Family reunification of people visiting family in South Africa but whose base is abroad

In emergencies he says DHA will intervene to expedite the process.

Listen to the interview below: