'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes'

Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of Amazon.

He will take on the role of Executive Chairperson in the third quarter.

Andy Jassy, the current head of Amazon Web Services, will take over from Bezos.

"He will be an outstanding leader,” said Bezos of Jassy.

“He has my full confidence.

"Right now, I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition.”

Jeff Bezos on the cover of Forbes magazine. © dennizn/123rf

Amazon doubled its fourth-quarter profits to $7.2 billion.

Revenues jumped by 44% to $125.6 billion.

"I've never had more energy, and this isn't about retiring," said Bezos.

Bezos founded Amazon in his garage in 1994 with a $200 000 investment from his parents.

Today the company employs more than a million people and is worth $1.69 trillion, ten times more than a decade ago.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Stephan Lombard about this news from Planet Amazon.

He’s not going anywhere. Starting in July, he’ll be the Executive Chair of the Amazon board. So, he can focus more on the things he loves like making people poor and not paying taxes. Stephan Lombard, presenter - The Social Rundown

When you’re Executive Chairman, you have time to head to Washington to lobby whoever you need to with respect to tax codes, to try for another tax break for billionaires and very large companies. Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

You can’t overstate the impact he has had… Stephan Lombard, presenter - The Social Rundown

As with all supervillain, super-billionaires – he has a complicated legacy. Amazon is famous for treating its warehouse staff awfully. It’s famous for not paying tax… Stephan Lombard, presenter - The Social Rundown

Amazon fired Jeff because he took a three-minute bathroom break [one commentator joking-not-joking on Twitter] … Stephan Lombard, presenter - The Social Rundown

Jeff famously doesn’t engage with the media… Stephan Lombard, presenter - The Social Rundown

Yesterday news broke, Amazon was fined $61.7 million fine for withholding tips from its drivers… Stephan Lombard, presenter - The Social Rundown

