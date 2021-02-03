Between 150 and 200 vaccine sites expected in SA's phase 1 jab drive: Biovac CEO





Makhoana says the national health department should receive final confirmation from provincial officials by the end of the week.

Biovac is the pharmaceutical company tasked with storing and distributing the first batch of South Africa's Covid-19 vaccines.

The firm has a three-month contract to store and distribute the 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses which will be used to inoculate the country's healthcare workers.

The first one million doses of the vaccine arrived on Monday. They are being tested and stored at the right temperature and will be distributed to the different provinces later this month.

Makhoana says Biovac is expected to deliver the doses to between 150 and 200 centres where the vaccine will be administered during phase 1.

He says the number of vaccine centres across South Africa will gradually increase during other phases of the rollout.

While Biovac has only been contracted for the phase 1 rollout, Makhoana says the company will be bidding for the tender in other phases because it has the logistical network needed to get the job done.

We hope that by the end of the week, the list will be completed... We're looking at 150 places where we need to drop off vaccines. Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac

[The reason] why the number [of sites] is between 150 and 200 is because this stock is only going to [be] dedicated for healthcare workers. Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac

There is a tiered process of prioritisation, from my understanding. They will probably prioritise in terms of how [close to] the frontline healthcare workers are in terms of hospitals, GPs, and all of those professions. Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac

All vaccines - not only the Covid-19 vaccine - have to undergo this independent testing once they get into the country. It's each and every batch that enters the country that has to undergo that testing. Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac

We know the terrain, we deliver pediatric vaccines on a daily basis... We deliver to the furthest place in the country. Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO - Biovac

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto: