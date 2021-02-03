Shelved: Cape Town's mobile library service to end after 60 years





It's the final chapter for a much-loved Cape Town institution that has been serving the community for six decades.

The mobile library service provided by the City of Cape Town has been running for sixty years but will be completely phased out by the end of April 2021.

The service operates in the Southern Suburbs and Cape Town Central at close to 30 stop-off points.

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies spoke to the City's Mayco member for Community Services and Health Dr Zahid Badroodien about why the service is being shelved.

No new sites have been added for the past 21 years says Dr. Zahid Badroodien, but in that time the City has built libraries in these areas.

Every resident should have access to a library within 3-5kilometres and with the exception of three of these areas there is that general footprint. Dr Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The City does identify additional needs for more library spaces. Dr Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Badroodien adds that more libraries are planned for Cape Town, including in Manenberg and a R42 million library was opened in Dunoon in 2019.

He says the mobile library offers very limited services.

'What would it cost the City to keep the service?', asks host Kieno Kammies

This particular service costs about R8 million a year, in addition to staff costs, which is R5 million, plus our security service which is about R500 000. Dr Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Additionally, says Badroodien, the service has been plagued with maintenance issues.

To purchase additional buses is impossible for us. Dr Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Meanwhile, those library members who still have outstanding items on loan from the library service are being asked to return the items to their nearest library.

Currently, there are 6 108 items still out on loan in the communities that the buses serve.

