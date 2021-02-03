Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout
Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell talks to Refilwe Moloto about their proposal to harness the sector's healthcare infrastructure to vaccinate between 60 000 and 80 000 people a day.
The mining industry has significant health infrastructure and capacity that exists already within mines and that will really enable us to drive the vaccination process.Charmane Russell, Spokesperson - Mining Council SA
She says these 'points of care' designated by government will be particularly useful in more remote regions where there are clusters of mines and mining communities.
