Get R1 cashback for every litre of fuel you buy at Total - Sanlam





TRENDING: 'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes'

About 72% of South African consumers used loyalty programmes in 2019.

Those who reward consumers for buying fuel are particularly popular.

Various banks have an arrangement with fuel retailers; most are complicated, by design.

Clicks and DisChem give you points to spend at their stores based on your fuel purchases.

Now, yet another rewards programme has come to market, this time from Sanlam (you need their credit card).

© David Bodescu/123rf.com

RELATED: 11 tips for saving up to R17 000 per year on fuel

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Nathea Nicolay of Sanlam Reality.

She asked her how rewards programmes can help you save money on fuel, and to elaborate on the one Sanlam just brought to the market.

Fuel rewards programmes… look at your financial services provider or pharmacy. See which petrol station they’re affiliated with. Swiping when you fill up… earns you a percentage of your fuel-spend back… Nathea Nicolay, Sanlam Reality

Most big service stations in South Africa have fuel rewards programmes. Nathea Nicolay, Sanlam Reality

Sanlam has a fuel rewards programme… you get R1 cashback per litre of fuel at Total service stations… It also allows you to save when you swipe your credit card at any retailer nationally and globally… you earn 2.5%. If you save it, Sanlam will match it with another 2.5%, giving you a 5% cashback in total… Nathea Nicolay, Sanlam Reality

Listen to the interview in the audio below.