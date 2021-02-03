G'ment should be seriously considering relief packages says WC finance boss
The man in charge of the Western Cape's finances and economic policy has said while he welcomes government's relaxation of the lockdown restrictions he's concerned it may be too late for some businesses.
The Western Cape's Minister of Finance & Economic Opportunities David Maynier joined Kieno Kammies on Wednesday show to talk about the lifting of the alcohol ban and relaxed curfew times.
We did get almost everything we did ask for and we got it early than anticipated.David Maynier, Minister of Finance & Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
What concerns me is that for many businesses on the brink, it's possibly too late.David Maynier, Minister of Finance & Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
Lockdown changes come too little, too late for some https://t.co/SStN5Tx4yH via @businesstechSA— David Maynier (@DavidMaynier) February 2, 2021
I do think national government does now need to give very serious consideration to a relief package for businesses and I'm in conversation with national government about that.David Maynier, Minister of Finance & Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
Maynier praised the ability of local firms to modify their business models during the current pandemic.
From what I've seen many businesses have done extraordinary things adapting under the circumstances.David Maynier, Minister of Finance & Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
Listen to Kieno Kammies weekly WC economic update with David Maynier, Minister of Finance & Economic Opportunities at the Western Cape Government:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/closing_restaurant.html?oriSearch=closing+restaurant+c&sti=n6aw3u615j4h0pmjf4|&mediapopup=160552037
