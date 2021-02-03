G'ment should be seriously considering relief packages says WC finance boss





The man in charge of the Western Cape's finances and economic policy has said while he welcomes government's relaxation of the lockdown restrictions he's concerned it may be too late for some businesses.

The Western Cape's Minister of Finance & Economic Opportunities David Maynier joined Kieno Kammies on Wednesday show to talk about the lifting of the alcohol ban and relaxed curfew times.

We did get almost everything we did ask for and we got it early than anticipated. David Maynier, Minister of Finance & Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government

What concerns me is that for many businesses on the brink, it's possibly too late. David Maynier, Minister of Finance & Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government

Lockdown changes come too little, too late for some https://t.co/SStN5Tx4yH via @businesstechSA — David Maynier (@DavidMaynier) February 2, 2021

I do think national government does now need to give very serious consideration to a relief package for businesses and I'm in conversation with national government about that. David Maynier, Minister of Finance & Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government

Maynier praised the ability of local firms to modify their business models during the current pandemic.

From what I've seen many businesses have done extraordinary things adapting under the circumstances. David Maynier, Minister of Finance & Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government

