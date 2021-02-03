[WATCH] Coconut Kelz does hilarious spoof of white beach protesters
Writer and comedian Lesego Tlhabi's alter ego Coconut Kelz took a hilarious look at this past weekend's beach protests and some of the people that trended on social media.
One woman went viral after she told a reporter on the beach 'Look, we don't want the masses on here, but we want to be able to swim and be able to surf."
Many social media users reacted to this, saying the language was disrespectful and tone deaf.
A self-proclaimed virologist made waves after over 255,000 watched her explaining from the beach that the virus is really a parasite originating from bad gut health...and no masks are needed.
Coconut Kelz has done a very amusing interpretation of these events.
Watch below:
PSA: we say “masses” because the K-word is illegal 🙏🏻 And we do charity work so we’re immune to racism. Also there were black people on the beach! ... I think pic.twitter.com/qN8hdEZLjt— Coconut Kelz (@CoconutKelz) February 1, 2021
Watch the original videos below:
... look. We don’t want the masses on here... (the masses)— Denzil Taylor (@DenzilTaylor) January 30, 2021
pic.twitter.com/CXZ83kpnhO
Hundreds of Protesters occupied Muizenberg beach in Cape Town @TimesLIVE @CapeTown @COVID_19_ZA @HealthZA @MuizenbergProp pic.twitter.com/YshTLts2Ho— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) January 30, 2021
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on barbs Wire below:
