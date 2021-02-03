Western Cape health authorities gearing up to start vaccinations from 15 Feb





Department head Dr. Keith Cloete says the Western Cape is expecting to receive its portion of the one million AstraZeneca vaccine doses by next week.

Thereafter, the province plans on beginning its phase 1 vaccination programme from Monday 15 February.

The Western Cape has started training almost 2,000 vaccinators from across the province on how to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccinators will be trained on the product information, storage and handling guidelines, as well information on the data management and the reporting aspects of the process.

According to Dr. Cloete, the national government has already determined the number of doses that will be allocated to the Western Cape from this first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Earlier this week, the province estimated that more than 100,000 health care workers in public, private, and civil society settings, are eligible to be vaccinated.

Dr. Cloete says provincial healthcare workers have been divided into three categories in phase 1 of the rollout:

The first category is made up of all public sector staff employed by the Western Cape Health Department. This includes hospital and clinic staff as well as office administrators, which totals roughly 35,000 doses.

The second category is made up of all private sector healthcare workers employed by private hospital groups and healthcare practices. This category amounts to roughly 58,000 doses, Dr. Cloete explains.

The third category consists of all other Cape healthcare workers, including community healthcare workers, mortuary workers, old age home staff, health science students, those who work for other social services, and health staff in the City of Cape Town. Dr. Cloete says authorities are still tallying up the total number of workers in this group.

Provincial officials are in the process of evaluating which of all these healthcare workers will be first in line to be inoculated from the Western Cape's first doses.

Patient-facing healthcare workers will take priority, Dr. Cloete tells CapeTalk.

He says the provincial health department is working hard to finalise its plans so that vaccinators can quickly complete the first round of jabs for the AstraZeneca vaccine which requires two doses, administered four weeks apart.

There has been a confirmation from the national department on how those doses will be split across the provinces. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Once we have confirmation of [the third group], we will have confirmation of total doses for all three groups in that province.... When we get to that point, then we can [evaluate] the fairness of who should get the vaccine doses [first]. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We've done a survey asking all healthcare workers if they are offered the vaccine, if they will take it up. About 80% said they would take it up. We're trying to get all the information to everybody because we want the number to go up. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We prefer that all the vaccines from the Western Cape come to one place, and then we work from that place to distribute it to other areas. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

