[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands
Nike has released its 'Go-Fly Ease' range of sneakers. They will set you back $120 or R1,800 reports Business Insider.
The trick is you don't need to bend over or sit down to sput on your shoes. Nike describes the technology as a 'bi-stable hinge that enables the shoe to be secure in fully open and fully closed states."
Check out the sneakers below:
Nike's new Go FlyEase hands-free sneakers 👟 pic.twitter.com/aUgjHuKpMI— Katie Canales (@KatieCanales1) February 1, 2021
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rh2010/rh20101901/rh2010190100433/115281241-woman-trying-shoes-for-mountain-hiking-sitting-in-the-fitting-room-of-the-modern-sports-shop.jpg
