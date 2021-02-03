[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands





Nike has released its 'Go-Fly Ease' range of sneakers. They will set you back $120 or R1,800 reports Business Insider.

The trick is you don't need to bend over or sit down to sput on your shoes. Nike describes the technology as a 'bi-stable hinge that enables the shoe to be secure in fully open and fully closed states."

Check out the sneakers below:

Nike's new Go FlyEase hands-free sneakers 👟 pic.twitter.com/aUgjHuKpMI — Katie Canales (@KatieCanales1) February 1, 2021

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below: