Doctors in SA may now prescribe Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 – High Court

Doctors in South Africa can now prescribe anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat Covid-19, the North Gauteng High Court ruled on Tuesday.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) previously approved the use of the drug on certain compassionate grounds, depending on the outcome of a “Section 21” application to SAHPRA.

Now, however, doctors would not have wait on the outcome of the application before starting to treat patients with Ivermectin.

AfriForum brought the case to court along with Dr George Coetzee, a General Practitioner who sought direct access to the medication.

The use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 is controversial, but there have been some positive indications of its efficacy.

Ivermectin is registered in South Africa for use in non-human animals only.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Kevin Brandt, a journalist from EWN who has been following this story.

Kiewit also spoke to Burtram Fielding, a virologist at the University of the Western Cape.

SAHPRA said they were not backed into the corner by AfriForum… Kevin Brandt, health reporter - EWN

There’s a list of licenced manufacturers… that will make the drug available… Kevin Brandt, health reporter - EWN

This will allow SAHPRA to track the drug’s use in the presence of a lack of evidence proving it’s efficacy… Trials conducted internationally were too small… More reliable data will now come out… allowing SAHPRA to register side-effects… It’s a very monitored process… Kevin Brandt, health reporter - EWN

There are some laboratory studies that show that Ivermectin interferes with the replication of the virus… Some small, very compelling studies… showed very promising results. I’m very excited! Burtram Fielding, virologist - University of the Western Cape

I’ve worked on coronaviruses for a very long time… Ivermectin was looked at for SARS and MERS… it wasn’t as effective… Burtram Fielding, virologist - University of the Western Cape

We cannot use medication meant for animals on humans! … The black-market; what is the quality? Is it even Ivermectin? Burtram Fielding, virologist - University of the Western Cape

It can be very effective, but it should only be used in severe cases… Safety data for this drug is available… There are side-effects… Burtram Fielding, virologist - University of the Western Cape

