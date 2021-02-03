Doctors in SA may now prescribe Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 – High Court
RELATED: Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet
Doctors in South Africa can now prescribe anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat Covid-19, the North Gauteng High Court ruled on Tuesday.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) previously approved the use of the drug on certain compassionate grounds, depending on the outcome of a “Section 21” application to SAHPRA.
Now, however, doctors would not have wait on the outcome of the application before starting to treat patients with Ivermectin.
AfriForum brought the case to court along with Dr George Coetzee, a General Practitioner who sought direct access to the medication.
The use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 is controversial, but there have been some positive indications of its efficacy.
Ivermectin is registered in South Africa for use in non-human animals only.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Kevin Brandt, a journalist from EWN who has been following this story.
Kiewit also spoke to Burtram Fielding, a virologist at the University of the Western Cape.
SAHPRA said they were not backed into the corner by AfriForum…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - EWN
There’s a list of licenced manufacturers… that will make the drug available…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - EWN
This will allow SAHPRA to track the drug’s use in the presence of a lack of evidence proving it’s efficacy… Trials conducted internationally were too small… More reliable data will now come out… allowing SAHPRA to register side-effects… It’s a very monitored process…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - EWN
There are some laboratory studies that show that Ivermectin interferes with the replication of the virus… Some small, very compelling studies… showed very promising results. I’m very excited!Burtram Fielding, virologist - University of the Western Cape
I’ve worked on coronaviruses for a very long time… Ivermectin was looked at for SARS and MERS… it wasn’t as effective…Burtram Fielding, virologist - University of the Western Cape
We cannot use medication meant for animals on humans! … The black-market; what is the quality? Is it even Ivermectin?Burtram Fielding, virologist - University of the Western Cape
It can be very effective, but it should only be used in severe cases… Safety data for this drug is available… There are side-effects…Burtram Fielding, virologist - University of the Western Cape
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/covid_drugs.html?sti=nqk8lawsv9sd6j33gz|&mediapopup=143122635
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet
"A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.”Read More
Most schools in SA not ready to open. Most schools in W Cape are ready - survey
Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa.Read More
President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance…Read More
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success
Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan.Read More
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer
Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone.Read More
Netherlands braces for more mass-violence after 3 nights of burning and looting
Eindhoven’s mayor, likening the violence to a "civil war", wants the army to intervene. Refilwe Moloto interviews Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[UPCOMING] Refilwe Moloto interviews experts on new SARS-CoV-2 variant, and more
Tune in to 567 (medium wave) between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM on Wednesday – or listen online.Read More
South Africans are drinking more, despite alcohol ban - Global Drug Survey
"Many countries around the world are full of people who drink too much," says Professor Adam Winstock (Global Drug Survey).Read More
Vaccine acceptance in South Africa is widespread – UJ/HSRC survey
Most vaccine-hesitant people in SA simply worry about effectiveness and side-effects - not conspiracy theories, the survey shows.Read More