Your boss wants you to vaccinate, you say 'no', now what?
During his address to the nation on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated that the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine will be voluntary.
But, while there may not be a public mandate for the vaccine, what does the law say about companies and their rights to make vaccinations compulsory?
Could an employer deny you your job if you refuse to be vaccinated?
The Midday Report's Lester Kiewit posed these questions to Thabang Rapuleng, employment law attorney at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.
There are no legal restrictions on mandatory vaccination policies.Thabang Rapuleng, Director in the Employment practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
There's no law that says a company cannot adopt a policy that makes it mandatory for employees to vaccinate.Thabang Rapuleng, Director in the Employment practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Rapuleng says in the coming weeks, the courts will be faced with a very specific question:
The question is what action can an employer take if an employee refuses.Thabang Rapuleng, Director in the Employment practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
It will be useful for companies to first adopt a position, a workplace policy that will now educate and communicate its stance to the employee.Thabang Rapuleng, Director in the Employment practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Rapuleng says ultimately it will be a balancing act of interests.
A person's Constitutional right to bodily autonomy has to be balanced with another employers rights which may be affected.Thabang Rapuleng, Director in the Employment practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Could your employer deny you your job if you refuse to be vaccinated? Listen to the interview:
