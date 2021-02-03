Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa





Lobby group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called for the urgent liquidation of the South African Airways (SAA).

R10 billion has already been ploughed into the beleaguered airline in the hopes that a new national airline business can be revived, says Lester Kiewit.

As citizens, we need to bring pressure to bear on government. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

Citizens can influence government decisions, through actions such as protests and lobbying, but he warns the agenda should not come from an emotional standpoint.

It needs to be calculated. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

It would be nice if SAA was viable if it was working if it was well run, and profitable, and not having to lean on the State all the time to be bailed out. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

We are asking firstly do we even need an airline? Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

Outa is calling for businesses and tour operators to boycott the airline.

Is that not sabotage asks Kiewit?

It is not sabotage, but rather using your rights as a consumer, says Duvenhage.

Consumers have a choice of who they use, and what we do want the public to know, is if you do fly SAA, what you're doing is you're flying on an airline that we believe - and all our projections show - has no hope of surviving. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

He says the bailouts will continue.

Listen to the interview below: