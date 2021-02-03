Suspected underworld figure shot dead one week before Cape Town murder trial
According to reports, Stevens was shot dead outside his home in the Cape Town suburb of Kraaifontein.
He was one of the accused in the murder case of steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein, who was killed in August 2017 at his home in Constantia.
Stevens was out on R100,000 bail after he was arrested by police - along with his two co-accused Mark Lifman and Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen - in December 2020.
Booysen, who's alleged to be the leader of the Sexy Boys gang, has survived a number of assassination attempts, with the most recent failed hit taking place just a few days after the trio was granted bail.
Criminology expert Dr. Simon Howell says the assassination of suspected underworld figures is often done to undermine the justice system and stall court proceedings.
He says authorities need to reassess what the best protection is for high-profile people who are granted bail in major cases.
He was expected to stand trial next week... Organised crime is ultimately an international business and a lot people have a lot to protect. People being shot is par for the course almost.Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology
There is the concern around people being killed when they are out on bail but the question of course is: would they remain safe if they were not out on bail? I'm not sure that they would.Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology
Something needs to be done because these types of murders keep on completely disrupting or stalling significant trials that obviously affect other people... It's subverting the justice system and the process of justice [with] the criminal elements taking justice for themselves.Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
Source : pexels.com
