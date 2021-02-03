Streaming issues? Report here
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now'

3 February 2021 2:46 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Paarl
Western Cape
Tourism
Wellington
Drakenstein
Western Cape Tourism
Pippa Hudson
wine tasting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Wine tourism
Paarl tourism
Wellington tourism
Paarl and Wellington Wine and Tourism
Annelize Stroebel

Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel.

The Covid-19 pandemic is still raging, and mass-vaccination is probably many months away.

Extreme uncertainty reigns and few will dare predict when governments will lift international travel bans.

The desire to travel is still there, and probably stronger than ever.

This need will, for the time being, only be met inside the borders of our extremely beautiful, diverse country.

Enter the idyllic Drakenstein region of the Western Cape…

The goat tower at Fairview wine and cheese farm near Paarl in the Western Cape. © Grobler Du Preez/123rf

Unlike swanky, cosmopolitan Stellenbosch and cultured Franschhoek, the picturesque Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington do not draw huge crowds.

You’ll never see people queuing to take a hike or pose for a selfie at an iconic spot.

Paarl and Wellington are perfect for travelling in a pandemic.

Click here for weekend accommodation specials for Paarl and Wellington.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Annelize Stroebel, CEO of Paarl and Wellington Wine and Tourism.

The wine industry was locked down for 20 weeks. We are desperate to get back to business… The 2021 harvest has started.

Annelize Stroebel, CEO - Paarl and Wellington Wine and Tourism

It’s still unknown… and not commercialised… hiking trails, nature reserves, mountain biking… Olive oil tasting, wine tasting, cheese tasting…

Annelize Stroebel, CEO - Paarl and Wellington Wine and Tourism

Paarl has the longest main road in South Africa…

Annelize Stroebel, CEO - Paarl and Wellington Wine and Tourism

Our pride and joy… are the architectural styles, from Egyptian to Neo-Goth… a lot of coffee shops are situated in these old buildings. The oldest church in South Africa is in Main Road… they have their own vineyard and produce their own wine.

Annelize Stroebel, CEO - Paarl and Wellington Wine and Tourism

Wellington is an authentic, rural wine area. It’s traditional… very diverse and artisanal… World-class wineries…

Annelize Stroebel, CEO - Paarl and Wellington Wine and Tourism

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




