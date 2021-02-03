MEC demands answers after 'poor' police report on Sassa water cannon incident





MEC Fritz says he received a copy of the police report from acting Western Cape police commissioner Major-General Mpumelelo Manci last week.

This comes after members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) public order policing (POP) unit used water cannons on a crowd of grant applicants outside the Sassa office in Bellville last month.

The grant applicants, including the elderly and people with disabilities, were apparently sprayed with water cannons to enforce physical distancing rules.

MEC Fritz has described the police report as poor and says he plans to approach Police Minister Bheki Cele and the National Police Commissioner to get proper answers.

According to the MEC, the report fails to give any substantive answers explaining who requested the deployment of SAPS POP unit and why.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the MEC says the report is a serious affront to the oversight powers accorded to his office.

The report provided is merely a redacted, partial account of what took place, omitting to provide the detail on various answers to questions asked. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety

From the response provided, it is unclear to me who made the request for a POP deployment and why it was deemed necessary to have a water cannon present at a Ministerial visit. It is further unclear to me why SASSA had not implemented the relevant measures to maintain social distancing and to prevent such long queues outside their Bellville office. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety

Fritz says he still condemns what took place outside the Sassa offices last month and vows to get to the bottom of what transpired that day, and who gave the orders.

He adds that he remains deeply concerned by the way in which SAPS responded to the incident.

My unconditional condemnation of the unacceptable behaviour of the police towards SASSA beneficiaries still stands, and I am determined to use all my powers of oversight to get to the bottom of the circumstances that resulted in such a decision being made and implemented by SAPS. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC - Community Safety