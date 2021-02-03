Parents struggling to pay school fees, as DBE budget allocation down by over 5%





A survey has revealed that a number of parents whose children attend fee-paying schools are struggling to keep up with school fees.

TPN Credit Bureau conducted a survey that revealed that schools are facing a challenge collecting fees.

As a result, a number of schools are said to be at 'breaking point', and the situation and is putting further pressure on government's budget allocation for basic education.

The Department of Basic Education’s budget allocation for the 2020/2021 financial year decreased by 5.3% compared to the previous year.

At a number of schools, those governing body teachers either had to resign or leave, a lot of these weren't paid their salaries, 50%, 30%, during the period of lockdown. Riyaad Najaar, Trustee - Progressive Principals Association

A lot of the poorer schools struggle to ensure quality education without these teachers. Riyaad Najaar, Trustee - Progressive Principals Association

It's been a nightmare for school management to ensure schools remain functional. Riyaad Najaar, Trustee - Progressive Principals Association

