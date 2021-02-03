Parents struggling to pay school fees, as DBE budget allocation down by over 5%
A survey has revealed that a number of parents whose children attend fee-paying schools are struggling to keep up with school fees.
TPN Credit Bureau conducted a survey that revealed that schools are facing a challenge collecting fees.
As a result, a number of schools are said to be at 'breaking point', and the situation and is putting further pressure on government's budget allocation for basic education.
The Department of Basic Education’s budget allocation for the 2020/2021 financial year decreased by 5.3% compared to the previous year.
At a number of schools, those governing body teachers either had to resign or leave, a lot of these weren't paid their salaries, 50%, 30%, during the period of lockdown.Riyaad Najaar, Trustee - Progressive Principals Association
A lot of the poorer schools struggle to ensure quality education without these teachers.Riyaad Najaar, Trustee - Progressive Principals Association
It's been a nightmare for school management to ensure schools remain functional.Riyaad Najaar, Trustee - Progressive Principals Association
Listen to the full conversation below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
More from Local
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone...
Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable.Read More
MEC demands answers after 'poor' police report on Sassa water cannon incident
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he's not satisfied with the police report on the use of water cannons outside the Bellville Sassa office last month.Read More
Suspected underworld figure shot dead one week before Cape Town murder trial
Alleged 27s gang leader William "Red" Stevens was shot and killed on Tuesday night, one week before he was due to appear in court.Read More
Your boss wants you to vaccinate, you say 'no', now what?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? Lester Kiewit asks an employment lawyer...Read More
Western Cape health authorities gearing up to start vaccinations from 15 Feb
The Western Cape Health Department says provincial officials will start administering the Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers mid-February.Read More
Doctors in SA may now prescribe Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 – High Court
"It should only be used in severe cases," says virologist Burtram Fielding, "Safety data is available; there are side-effects."Read More
G'ment should be seriously considering relief packages says WC finance boss
The WC's minister of Finance says he's in conversation with government about relief package for businesses affected by lockdown.Read More
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa
CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline.Read More
Shelved: Cape Town's mobile library service to end after 60 years
There are 6 108 items still out on loan in the communities that the buses serve, members are being asked to return them.Read More
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout
The mining industry has significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell.Read More