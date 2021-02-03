Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members
The collapse of tourism internationally means that even the mighty Sun International has to go out and find an alliance.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The Sun International Group has announced it's joining the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), described as the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands.
Last year, the hospitality and gaming group reported headline losses of R885 million in the half-year to 30 June 2020.
RELATED: Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)
Teaming up with the GHA means Sun International joins a global loyalty programme called DISCOVERY.
Bruce Whitfield finds out about the benefits this holds from Anthony Leeming (CEO of the Sun International Group).
Joining an alliance like this not only opens us to new customers from overseas and also more direct bookings... but giving customers loyalty through leisure customers as opposed to our casino customers.Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
Forward bookings on the international side are looking very encouraging. There are a lot of enquiries, particularly about places like South Africa where you've got open spaces and not big cities like New York and London...Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
When international people can travel in the future, there should be quite a big uptick in enquiries and bookings.Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group
The GHA has a huge customer loyalty data base covering 85 countries, he notes.
It also provides a cheaper channel for bookings.
Listen to Leeming discuss the outlook for the Sun International Group:
This article first appeared on 702 : Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114849596_sun-city-or-lost-city-big-entertainment-center-in-south-africa-like-las-vegas-in-north-america-.html?term=sun%2Bcity&vti=n81jkdnbx90hefczfu-1-1
More from Business
'I checked out investing when I was bored' - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery
Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche BurgersRead More
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments
It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to investRead More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now'
Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel.Read More
Get R1 cashback for every litre of fuel you buy at Total - Sanlam
"Also, swipe at any store and you earn 2.5%. If you save it, Sanlam will match it with another 2.5%," says Nathea Nicolay.Read More
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout
The mining industry has significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell.Read More
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet
"A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.”Read More
Between 150 and 200 vaccine sites expected in SA's phase 1 jab drive: Biovac CEO
Biovac CEO Dr. Morena Makhoana says health authorities are still finalising the number of distribution points that will receive doses during phase 1.Read More
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes'
Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain".Read More
More from Lifestyle
'I checked out investing when I was bored' - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally
The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker.Read More
The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates'
Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch.Read More
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years
Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds.Read More
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now'
Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel.Read More
Get R1 cashback for every litre of fuel you buy at Total - Sanlam
"Also, swipe at any store and you earn 2.5%. If you save it, Sanlam will match it with another 2.5%," says Nathea Nicolay.Read More
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands
For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket.Read More
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT
Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2!Read More
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer
'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations easedRead More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon
The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare?Read More