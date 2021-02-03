Streaming issues? Report here
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery

3 February 2021 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Business Leadership South Africa
Business Against Crime South Africa
BACSA
sin taxes
BLSA
illicit trade
black market
Lockdown
COVID-19
cigarette ban
economic recovery
Fouche Burgers

Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers

The ongoing national lockdown and various product bans have resulted in an explosion of illicit dealing on the black market.

RELATED: Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council

In the case of cigarettes, illicit trade already used to account for around 33% of sales says Fouche Burgers (National Project Manager at Business Leadership SA, BLSA).

The lockdown sale ban of course pushed that up to 100%.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Burgers after BLSA presented a webinar on the increase in illicit trade in general in South Africa.

"The cost to the country is massive."

We had a few themes that we brainstormed today. We definitely need to improve collaboration and partnerships with government and within the private sector itself.

Fouche Burgers, National Project Manager - BLSA

Even within government - the law enforcement agencies like the SAPS and Sars. I think they should work much closer together.

Fouche Burgers, National Project Manager - BLSA

Of course a lot of knowledge is in business, and we can do a good job in training people and setting up information as well.

Fouche Burgers, National Project Manager - BLSA

In the case of tobacco products the illicit trade is "ingrained" in South Africa says Burgers.

Nobody on the streets sees it as a crime, but it is a crime! There are organised crime syndicates sitting behind this illicit trade.

Fouche Burgers, National Project Manager - BLSA

You will really need a strong law enforcement action and everyone working together to fight the illicit trade in all products - it's textiles, it's cigarettes, it's alcohol...

Fouche Burgers, National Project Manager - BLSA

One of these days we might even have an illicit trade in vaccines...

Fouche Burgers, National Project Manager - BLSA

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery




