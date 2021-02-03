It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone...
I would agree that it is irrational and arrogant to believe humanity is alone in the universe, says CapeTalk Drive Time host John Maytham.
But, he asks UFS Professor Tim Murithi, is it more than a probability that there are other more advanced extraterrestrial civilisations out there?
Prof. Murithi says yes. And in his recent article for the Daily Maverick, Space oddity: Is humanity ready for extraterrestrials? he says it's time for us to prepare to meet them.
Click at the bottom of the page to listen to the complete podcast:
Since 2017, the US military has been releasing information, in effect, that their navy pilots have witnessed what they call unidentified craft operating outside the laws of physics.Tim Murithi, Extraordinary Professor of African Studies - University of Free State
Ultimate proof is perhaps when you see a non-human looking entity walking right in front of you, but then that might be too late!Tim Murithi, Extraordinary Professor of African Studies - University of Free State
You need to get your mindset ready for such an encounter.Tim Murithi, Extraordinary Professor of African Studies - University of Free State
It sounds like science-fiction, it sounds like Star Wars, like Star Trek, but I think we need to start wrapping our heads around this.Tim Murithi, Extraordinary Professor of African Studies - University of Free State
More from World
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet
"A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.”Read More
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands
For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket.Read More
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44
Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.Read More
Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist
The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual.Read More
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions
49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree.Read More
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint
Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales.Read More
Prince William condemns 'despicable' racism against black soccer players
The second in line to the British throne took to Twitter to condemn racist abuse directed at black football players this week.Read More
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight
Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules.Read More
Australia deadliest location in the world for shark attacks (surprise!) - survey
Global figures dropped to 57 'unprovoked' shark bites in 2020, but fatal shark attacks off Australia spiked to an 86-year high.Read More
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance
"The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It’s tricky - it's a Catholic country."Read More
More from Local
MEC demands answers after 'poor' police report on Sassa water cannon incident
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says he's not satisfied with the police report on the use of water cannons outside the Bellville Sassa office last month.Read More
Parents struggling to pay school fees, as DBE budget allocation down by over 5%
A survey by TPN Credit Bureau has shown that some fee-paying public schools are facing the challenge of collecting overdue fees.Read More
Suspected underworld figure shot dead one week before Cape Town murder trial
Alleged 27s gang leader William "Red" Stevens was shot and killed on Tuesday night, one week before he was due to appear in court.Read More
Your boss wants you to vaccinate, you say 'no', now what?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? Lester Kiewit asks an employment lawyer...Read More
Western Cape health authorities gearing up to start vaccinations from 15 Feb
The Western Cape Health Department says provincial officials will start administering the Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers mid-February.Read More
Doctors in SA may now prescribe Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 – High Court
"It should only be used in severe cases," says virologist Burtram Fielding, "Safety data is available; there are side-effects."Read More
G'ment should be seriously considering relief packages says WC finance boss
The WC's minister of Finance says he's in conversation with government about relief package for businesses affected by lockdown.Read More
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa
CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline.Read More
Shelved: Cape Town's mobile library service to end after 60 years
There are 6 108 items still out on loan in the communities that the buses serve, members are being asked to return them.Read More
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout
The mining industry has significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell.Read More