It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone...





I would agree that it is irrational and arrogant to believe humanity is alone in the universe, says CapeTalk Drive Time host John Maytham.

But, he asks UFS Professor Tim Murithi, is it more than a probability that there are other more advanced extraterrestrial civilisations out there?

Prof. Murithi says yes. And in his recent article for the Daily Maverick, Space oddity: Is humanity ready for extraterrestrials? he says it's time for us to prepare to meet them.

Since 2017, the US military has been releasing information, in effect, that their navy pilots have witnessed what they call unidentified craft operating outside the laws of physics. Tim Murithi, Extraordinary Professor of African Studies - University of Free State

Ultimate proof is perhaps when you see a non-human looking entity walking right in front of you, but then that might be too late! Tim Murithi, Extraordinary Professor of African Studies - University of Free State

You need to get your mindset ready for such an encounter. Tim Murithi, Extraordinary Professor of African Studies - University of Free State

It sounds like science-fiction, it sounds like Star Wars, like Star Trek, but I think we need to start wrapping our heads around this. Tim Murithi, Extraordinary Professor of African Studies - University of Free State