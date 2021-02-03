[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga
Magashule says the ANC will not entertain calls for Zuma to be suspended from the party. "Why should we suspend a person who believes in what he believes in?", he asked the media on Wednesday.
This comes after Zuma revealed that he would ignore a ruling by the Constitutional Court compelling him to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.
Speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday afternoon, Magashule maintained that Zuma has his own rights.
RELATED: "I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule on former President @PresJGZuma defying the constitutional court on appearing before the #StateCaptureInquiry. #sabcnews #Zuma pic.twitter.com/DWHhPjmhGt— #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) February 3, 2021
Magashule, who is facing charges of corruption in connection with the Free State asbestos project, told journalists to leave Zuma alone.
RELATED: 'Ferocious fightback coming from Magashule and supporters after arrest warrant'
Leave comrade Zuma alone. Just leave him! What is the problem? What has Zuma done now?... President Zuma is a South African, he has his own rights.Ace Magashule, Secretary General - ANC
Why should we suspend a person who believes in what he believes in? President Zuma has the right to do whatever he wants to do... I don't see what is the issue.Ace Magashule, Secretary General - ANC
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN.
