[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga





Magashule says the ANC will not entertain calls for Zuma to be suspended from the party. "Why should we suspend a person who believes in what he believes in?", he asked the media on Wednesday.

This comes after Zuma revealed that he would ignore a ruling by the Constitutional Court compelling him to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

Speaking to journalists in Soweto on Wednesday afternoon, Magashule maintained that Zuma has his own rights.

Magashule, who is facing charges of corruption in connection with the Free State asbestos project, told journalists to leave Zuma alone.

Leave comrade Zuma alone. Just leave him! What is the problem? What has Zuma done now?... President Zuma is a South African, he has his own rights. Ace Magashule, Secretary General - ANC