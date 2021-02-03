We should get early vaccine too, say traditional healers





The Western Cape Health Department said on Wednesday that the vaccination of healthworkers in the province against Covid-19 would get underway by mid-February.

But traditional healers say they feel 'left behind' by the government and believe they too should be included in the prioritised vaccination rollout.

Sylvester Hlati is president of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Traditional Health Practitioners Association.

Our concern as practitioners is, why were we left out? Sylvester Hlati, President - Southern African Development Community (SADC) Traditional Health Practitioners Association

We lost a lot of traditional practitioners [due to Covid], people with huge knowledge...because they did not have the PPE. The concern is why we are being left behind. Sylvester Hlati, President - Southern African Development Community (SADC) Traditional Health Practitioners Association

On Tuesday, following the arrival of the first million Covid-19 vaccines, the government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System officially went online.

Already more than 34 000 health workers have registered for the vaccine.

The SADC Traditional Health Practitioners Association says 85% of South Africans visit traditional practitioners on a daily basis.

Traditional healers and Covid-19 - listen to the full conversation below: